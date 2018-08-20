Asian Games defending champion India is taking on the host Indonesia. At the halftime, men in blue have taken marked a lead by 9-0.

In the Asian Games 2018, defending champion India is taking on the host Indonesia. The experts have predicted that it’s going to be an interesting match between both the side. While India would be expecting an easy contest as they begin their campaign to defend the Asian Games title.

Here are the LIVE updates of men’s hockey between India and Indonesia:

07:12 pm IST| Dilpreet scores his second goal of the night.

07: 10 pm IST| Goal! Within a minute, men in blue struck twice.

07: 05 pm IST| Goal! The story of the struggle continues for host Indonesia as India strikers have put the ball into the nets once again. SV Sunil scores it after playing a brilliant one-two with Sardar Singh.

07: 00 pm IST| The second quarter begins.

6: 55 pm IST| India 5-0 Indonesia: The defending champions have tied a grip around the match with a lead of 5 goals.

6: 50 pm IST| Indonesia has been struggling to stop the explosive Indian strikers. No goals so far for the hosts.

6: 45 pm IST| It looks like team India is playing against a domestic side. Defending champions have started their run like a champion in the 18th Asian Games 2018.

6:45 pm IST| Goal! The Indian side is on a roll. This time Dilpreet Kaur converts penalty strike into a goal for India.

6:45 pm IST| Goal! India strikes the second goal in the third minute of the game.

6:41 pm IST| Goal! Team India scores the first goal. India’s Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke into a goal for their side.

INDONESIAN TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Nur Hikmar Ahmed Fikri, Dwi Permana Dia

DEFENDFERS: Romansyah Budi, Mulia Hendri, Siregar Harris, Fadilla, Jerry Efendi, Lexy Kristiano, Daarul Quthni

MIDFIELDERS: Hakim Wahid, Ardam, Septinsyah Sadi, Aunalal, Richard Brando, Rahman Nanda Ibnasia, Rahmad Adtri,

FORWARDS: Audah Bara Ibnu, Rahmatulla Gamma, Al Ardh Aulia Akbar, Prastyo Alfandy Aly Surya

