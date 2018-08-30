After a mind-altering 20-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their last Pool A game, Indian men’s hockey team will now lock horns with Malaysia on Thursday in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2018 at 5:30 pm. Oozing with confidence, defending champions India, will walk onto the field having made history, scoring a record number of goals in any tournament. Till now Argentina held this world-record with 68 goals scored in the Pan-Am Cup in London in 2004. However, the defending champs have pumped as many as 76 goals in their last 5 games at the 18th edition of the Asiad which is being held in Indonesia’s twin cities Jakarta and Palembang.
India have been unstoppable as they have registered wins over Indonesia (17-0), Hong Kong (26-0), Japan (8-0), Korea (5-3) and Sri Lanka (20-0) to finish on top of group A.
Malaysian team has also emerged as a force to reckon with at the 18th Asiad. They have managed to secure comfortable wins over Kazakhstan (16-2), Thailand (10-0), Bangladesh (7-0) and Oman (7-0) except a 1-4 loss against Pakistan.
Here are the India vs Malaysia men’s hockey semifinal LIVE updates:
Malaysia strikes back! India 1:1 Malaysia
India gives away the lead. After Malaysian keeper makes a superb save, he releases his attackers on a counter and they duly puts it into the net. A defensive lapse by Sreejesh! India 1:1 Malaysia
Gooooooaaaall! India 1:0 Malaysia
Harmanpreet Singh buries a penalty corner into the net. A sensational score from a drag flick. India finally finds lead in the game after much effort. They should prepare themselves for some retaliation.
Third quarter begins!
Change of ends here in the scintillating match. Both the teams have displayed resolute characteristics and it will be interesting to see who wins this battle of nerves.
India 0:0 Malaysia at half-time!
India has gained momentum in the game as Malaysians are pushed off the back foot. Manpreet is the chief architect in most of India's play, however, a water-tight defence of Malaysia is letting nothing through them. Half-time whistle!
Penalty corner to Malaysia!
Harmanpreet makes a foul and Malaysia gets a penalty corner. Penalty corner missed. Mandeep charges on the right flank and lays over to Akashdeep but the attack has been effectively contained by Malaysia. India needs to improve significantly if they seek anything out of this match.
Second quarter begins!
Indian men are keeping their composure in the game but it is Sreejesh who is trying to move mountains in order to keep Malaysian attacks at bay. Malaysia is capitalising on every loophole that India is leaving unaddressed.
India 0:0 Malaysia
An exciting end to the first quarter. The match offers too much promise and fireworks should be expected now.
Malaysia looks threatening!
Malaysia looks threatening on the break and comes close to scoring but keeper Sreejesh rises to the occasion and makes a gallant effort to parry the shot. Penalty corner given to Malaysia. And it is Sreejesh yet again to the rescue of India with a fantastic effort.
India refuses to slow down!
Couple of penalty corners here in quick succession to both the teams. Barely two minutes are left in the first quarter and the Indian hockey team is refusing to slow down the tempo of the match.
Penalty corner to India!
Sensational stuff at the right flank by SV Sunil and the whole Indian unit is wreaking havoc in Malaysia's defence. India wins penalty corner but fails to capitalise on it.
Malaysia gets goal overturned!
So close for Malaysia! They take lead over India but after Rupinder Pal Singh seeks the help of video referral system, the decision of the goal is overturned and the Indian team can have the sigh of relief.
India 0:0 Malaysia
India, which is unbeaten in the tournament so far, has started the game strongly and dominating Malaysia on all fronts. Indians are pressing high up the pitch with Manpreet Singh pulling the strings from midfield.
Here's the playing XI of India
India: PR Sreejesh (Captain, Goalkeeper) Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Manpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar
