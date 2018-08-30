India vs Malaysia men's hockey semifinal LIVE score: A rampant Indian side has failed to replicate their dazzling form of late as Malaysia has effectively contained their threat till half-time.

After a mind-altering 20-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their last Pool A game, Indian men’s hockey team will now lock horns with Malaysia on Thursday in the semifinal of the Asian Games 2018 at 5:30 pm. Oozing with confidence, defending champions India, will walk onto the field having made history, scoring a record number of goals in any tournament. Till now Argentina held this world-record with 68 goals scored in the Pan-Am Cup in London in 2004. However, the defending champs have pumped as many as 76 goals in their last 5 games at the 18th edition of the Asiad which is being held in Indonesia’s twin cities Jakarta and Palembang.

India have been unstoppable as they have registered wins over Indonesia (17-0), Hong Kong (26-0), Japan (8-0), Korea (5-3) and Sri Lanka (20-0) to finish on top of group A.

Malaysian team has also emerged as a force to reckon with at the 18th Asiad. They have managed to secure comfortable wins over Kazakhstan (16-2), Thailand (10-0), Bangladesh (7-0) and Oman (7-0) except a 1-4 loss against Pakistan.

Here are the India vs Malaysia men’s hockey semifinal LIVE updates: