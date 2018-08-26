The point worth noting is that many of the agitated athletes are out of the Asian Games 2018 already and they are yet to receive any allowance from the Indian association. These athletes have been staying in Indonesia on their personal expenses and whatever they were promised by their governing body, it is yet to be fulfilled.

Several of the Indian athletes in Indonesia’s twin cities Palembang and Jakarta are yet to receive their daily allowance, a senior official handling the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2018 conceded on Sunday. However, the official also explained the technical issues that have stalled the disbursement and assured that the suffering Indian athletes will get their compensations within two or three days.

While speaking to media on Sunday, Deputy Chief De Mission BS Kushwaha said, “Handed over forex cards to athletes and informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA), but yes some got it activated and some of them are waiting as it took 2-3 days. There were issues of signatures. They will get the allowance once the card is activated.”

An aggravated athlete who was a part of the Indian contingent ranted against the treatment of athletes saying, “Everything is taken care of in the Games Village but there times you need the money. My point is that if you have to give the money anyway, why not do it at the start of the tournament? Most of the tennis players are gone, so what is the point if they load the card now.”

Indian athletes didn’t have the flying start at the 18th edition of the Asian Games they had hoped for. So far, they have bagged 31 medals in total – seven gold, seven silver and 17 bronze.

