Indian hockey team dismantled every challenge that was posed to it in 2014 Asian Games and deservedly clinched the gold medal to reiterate its dominance in the continent. Fast forward four years and the Indian contingent is once again gunning for glory in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 which are to be held in Indonesia from August 18. Men in Blue have been drawn with daunting opponents but given the high-flying morale of the squad, they are heavily touted to defend their champions status.
The hockey team is leaving no stone unturned in order to prepare themselves for the forthcoming challenge. After a gruelling 21-day tournament with Bangladesh, South Korea and New Zealand, the Indian team has headed to an 11-day camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru. The team will return on August 11 which will give them at least a week to rejuvenate before the Asian Games commence on August 18.
What are the squads?
An 18-man squad was recently announced for the upcoming sporting tournament in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. Chief coach Harendra Singh was quite buoyant with the squad as he relished the mix of both youth and experience available to him.
PR Sreejesh, who was crowned Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the FIH Hockey Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, has been handed the captain’s armband while star midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will deputise him.
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (Captain), Krishan B Pathak
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Vice-Captain), Simranjeet Singh, Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh
What teams is India drawn with in Asian Games?
Indian hockey team has been drawn in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong China.
What is India hockey team’s schedule?
- August 22, Wednesday
India vs Hong Kong China
06:00 pm IST
- August 24, Friday
India vs Japan
04:00 pm IST
- August 26, Sunday
India vs Korea
04:00 pm IST
- August 28, Tuesday
India vs Sri Lanka
02:00 pm IST