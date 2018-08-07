Asian Games 2018 Hockey India: A solid 18-man squad has been announced to defend the gold medal in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been handed the responsibility of a captain while midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will act as the vice-captain in the tournament which commences on August 18.

Indian hockey team dismantled every challenge that was posed to it in 2014 Asian Games and deservedly clinched the gold medal to reiterate its dominance in the continent. Fast forward four years and the Indian contingent is once again gunning for glory in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 which are to be held in Indonesia from August 18. Men in Blue have been drawn with daunting opponents but given the high-flying morale of the squad, they are heavily touted to defend their champions status.

The hockey team is leaving no stone unturned in order to prepare themselves for the forthcoming challenge. After a gruelling 21-day tournament with Bangladesh, South Korea and New Zealand, the Indian team has headed to an 11-day camp at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru. The team will return on August 11 which will give them at least a week to rejuvenate before the Asian Games commence on August 18.

What are the squads?

An 18-man squad was recently announced for the upcoming sporting tournament in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. Chief coach Harendra Singh was quite buoyant with the squad as he relished the mix of both youth and experience available to him.

PR Sreejesh, who was crowned Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the FIH Hockey Men’s Champions Trophy in Breda, has been handed the captain’s armband while star midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will deputise him.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh (Captain), Krishan B Pathak

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (Vice-Captain), Simranjeet Singh, Sardar Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: SV Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh

What teams is India drawn with in Asian Games?

Indian hockey team has been drawn in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong China.

What is India hockey team’s schedule?

August 22, Wednesday

India vs Hong Kong China

06:00 pm IST August 24, Friday

India vs Japan

04:00 pm IST August 26, Sunday

India vs Korea

04:00 pm IST August 28, Tuesday

India vs Sri Lanka

02:00 pm IST

