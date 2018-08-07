Asian Games 2018 India women's hockey: After suffering a disappointing end to their Hockey World Cup campaign, Indian women's hockey team will be looking to bounce back with a sensational run of games in Jakarta and Palembang. The Indian eves will play their opening pool B match against hosts Indonesia.

Indian women’s hockey team will be gunning for glory in the upcoming edition of Asian Games in order to secure a direct qualification berth to Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian eves, which secured a bronze medal in 2014 Asian Games, have considerably gotten stronger ever since and will be a daunting force in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. India will take on the host nation Indonesia in their opening pool B fixture and will play three other gruelling matches with Korea, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

The Indian team clinched their 9th Women’s Asia Cup trophy in 2017 and posed a strong challenge in the Women’s Hockey World Cup in 2018. However, they endured an unfortunate outing against Ireland in quarter-finals where they were ousted from the tournament in a penalty shootout.

Come this Asian Games 2018, the Indian eves will be looking to change the tide and conquer the tournament which is to commence from August 18. India poses a serious challenge in Indonesia primarily because of the absence of non-Asian heavyweights in Netherlands, Australia, England, Ireland and Canada.

Indian women’s hockey team will be led by iconic forward Rani Rampal in Jakarta and Palembang while veteran goalkeeper Savita will serve as the vice-captain. Hockey India has named a strong 18-member squad for the upcoming sporting extravaganza and there are many chances that the Indian team will clinch a gold this time.

What is the final squad?

Goalkeepers: Savita (vice-capt), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Deepika, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar

Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Neha Goyal

Forwards: Rani Rampal (capt), Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur.

What is the schedule for Indian women’s hockey team?

August 19, Sunday

India vs Indonesia

08:00 pm IST

India vs Kazakhstan

02:00 pm IST

India vs Korea

06:00 pm IST

India vs Thailand

06:00 pm IST

