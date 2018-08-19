Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched the first gold medal for India in the 65kg freestyle wrestling on Sunday. The Indian wrestler defeated Japanese opponent Takatani Daichi by 11-8.

Indian star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday won the first gold medal for India in 65 kg freestyle men’s wrestling at the 18th Asian Games. Bajrang Punia pinfall the Japanese opponent Takatani Daichi by 11-8. Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag congratulated Bajrang Punia on Twitter. In his Tweet, Virendra Sehwag Said, “Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018.”

Wah ! @BajrangPunia . So proud of you for making us proud. Congratulations for the Gold and for fulfilling your promise of winning one. Shaabash ! #AsianGame2018 pic.twitter.com/RjxFhwqUCj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 19, 2018

Bajrang Punia won all his matches on the way to clinch gold. First Uzbekistan’s Khasaanov Sirojinddin, Tajikistan’s Abdulqosim Fayziev in quarterfinals and Mongolia’s Barmagnai Batchuluun in semifinals.

Bajrang Punia took only 1 minute 20 seconds to beat the Japanese opponent Takatani Daichi to bag the gold medal.

