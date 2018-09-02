After a great success of the 18th Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, its time for the closing ceremony for the multi-sporting event. India’s campaign at the 18th Asian Games was successful as Indian players managed to bag the 69 medals including 15 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze. Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal marched in with India’s flag in her hand. The closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, which is being held in Jakarta and Palembang, witnesses performances by superstars Super Junior, Siddharth Slathia, Isyana Sarasvati, iKon, Ran, Denada, GIGI, Dira Sugandi.

RankTeamsGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1.China 1329265289
2.Japan755674205
3.Republic of Korea495870177
4.Indonesia31244398
8.India15243069

Here are Asian Games 2018 Indonesia closing ceremony LIVE updates:

Live Blog

Indian artist Siddharth Slathia performed at the closing ceremony on 'Koi Mil Gya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' movie.

Nearly 9,500 officers have been deployed to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reported.

Indonesian authorities have ensured tight security during the closing ceremony of the ongoing Asian Games amid the considerable clamour for tickets to watch the event. According to Xinhua, 52,000 tickets for the ceremony have been sold so far.

The closing ceremony is being held in the Gelora Bung Karno stadium with the proceedings relayed on a big screen outside the stadium for those who failed to purchase tickets. According to the organising committee, the ceremony will display the full diversity of countries and regions in Asia, with performances from some of the continent's best-known artists and singers to celebrate and honour the athletes participating in the Games.

On Sunday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the Indian contingent for clinching 69 medals at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. He wrote: We've been brilliant across sports and our athletes' record-breaking performances are a sign of things to come. Congratulating every Indian athlete, medalist and the entire support system that made #AsianGames2018 such a huge success for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian contingent after India won 69 medals - 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze - at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

Hockey skipper Rani Rampal's expresses her happiness on Twitter.

 