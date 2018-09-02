After a great success of the 18th Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, its time for the closing ceremony for the multi-sporting event. India’s campaign at the 18th Asian Games was successful as Indian players managed to bag the 69 medals including 15 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze. Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal marched in with India’s flag in her hand. The closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, which is being held in Jakarta and Palembang, witnesses performances by superstars Super Junior, Siddharth Slathia, Isyana Sarasvati, iKon, Ran, Denada, GIGI, Dira Sugandi.
|Rank
|Teams
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1.
|China
|132
|92
|65
|289
|2.
|Japan
|75
|56
|74
|205
|3.
|Republic of Korea
|49
|58
|70
|177
|4.
|Indonesia
|31
|24
|43
|98
|8.
|India
|15
|24
|30
|69
Here are Asian Games 2018 Indonesia closing ceremony LIVE updates:
Indian artist Siddharth Slathia performed at the closing ceremony on 'Koi Mil Gya' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' movie.
#AsianGames2018 : We are proud of our Air-warriors , who made the Nation proud by winning 01 Silver & 02 Bronze Medal in Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta, Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/7IJbHV6x2z— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 2, 2018
With a total of 15 GOLD 24 SILVER & 30 BRONZE medals, India has recorded it's BEST EVER RUN in the history of #ASIANGAMES at #ASIANGAMES2018.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 2, 2018
Hats off to our athletes, who accomplished this feat with sheer tenacity, determination and hard work. We r all proud of them! #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/vfcEOzHIGU
Nearly 9,500 officers have been deployed to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reported.
Indonesian authorities have ensured tight security during the closing ceremony of the ongoing Asian Games amid the considerable clamour for tickets to watch the event. According to Xinhua, 52,000 tickets for the ceremony have been sold so far.
The closing ceremony is being held in the Gelora Bung Karno stadium with the proceedings relayed on a big screen outside the stadium for those who failed to purchase tickets. According to the organising committee, the ceremony will display the full diversity of countries and regions in Asia, with performances from some of the continent's best-known artists and singers to celebrate and honour the athletes participating in the Games.
On Sunday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the Indian contingent for clinching 69 medals at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. He wrote: We've been brilliant across sports and our athletes' record-breaking performances are a sign of things to come. Congratulating every Indian athlete, medalist and the entire support system that made #AsianGames2018 such a huge success for India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian contingent after India won 69 medals - 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze - at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.
As the #AsianGames2018 come to a close, I once again congratulate the Indian contingent for their excellent performance. The 2018 Games have been the best for India in the history of the Asian Games. Every athlete who took part in the Games is India’s pride.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2018
Hockey skipper Rani Rampal's expresses her happiness on Twitter.
It’s a matter of great pride for me to be the flag bearer of our contingent during the closing ceremony of Asian Games today. I would like to thank IOA @ioaindia @TheHockeyIndia for giving me this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/0NphaDCGd7— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 2, 2018