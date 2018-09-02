After a great success of the 18th Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, its time for the closing ceremony for the multi-sporting event. India’s campaign at the 18th Asian Games was successful as Indian players managed to bag the 69 medals including 15 gold, 24 silver, 30 bronze. Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal marched in with India’s flag in her hand. The closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, which is being held in Jakarta and Palembang, witnesses performances by superstars Super Junior, Siddharth Slathia, Isyana Sarasvati, iKon, Ran, Denada, GIGI, Dira Sugandi.

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 132 92 65 289 2. Japan 75 56 74 205 3. Republic of Korea 49 58 70 177 4. Indonesia 31 24 43 98 8. India 15 24 30 69

Here are Asian Games 2018 Indonesia closing ceremony LIVE updates: