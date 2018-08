The stage is all set for the 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. Indian contingent with 572 players has geared up to participate in multiple events, which will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018. The full schedule for the Asian Games 2018 is mentioned below.

India contingent is all set to participate in the 18th edition of Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The multi-sport international event will be hosted at Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. 572 Indian sports stars have geared up to give their 100 per cent performance and clinch gold. Last time in the 2014 Asian Games Incheon, Indian squad bagged the 8th position on the medal’s tally with 11 gold, 9 silver and 37 bronze medals.

The nation will be expecting best from 572 players. While wrestler Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Tennis ace Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna, Athlete Neeraj Chopra, Tajinder Pal Singh, Ankita Raina, Naveen Kumar, shooter Tejaswini Sawant, Rahi Saronbat are expected to win medals for the country.

Here is the full schedule for Asian Games 2018 Indonesia:

August 18:

Opening Ceremony

August 19:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 20:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 21:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Cycling – Mountain bike – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Event Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Karate – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Medal Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 22:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Rowing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Sports Climbing – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 23:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Softball – Medal Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Dressage – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Kabaddi – Event Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Event Competition

Martial arts – Wushu – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 24:

Aquatics – Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Event Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Slalom – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Event Competition

Cycling – Road – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Eventing – Event Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Golf – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Artistic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Kabaddi – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Kurash – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Rowing – Medal Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 25:

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Slalom – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Canoeing – Traditional boat race – Medal Competition

Cycling – BMX (race) – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Sports climbing – Medal Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition.

August 26:

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Basketball – 3X3 – Medal Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Eventing – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Jet ski – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Pencak silat – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Weightlifting – Medal Competition

August 27:

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Medal Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Skateboarding – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Medal Competition

Shooting – Medal Competition

Squash – Medal Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Event Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

August 28:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Archery – Medal Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – BMX (freestyle) – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Jumping – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Roller sports – Skateboarding – Medal Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Event Competition

Volleyball – Beach – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition.

August 29:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Synchronised Swimming – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Bowling – Medal Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Fencing – Medal Competition

Gymnastics – Trampoline – Medal Competition

Handball – Event Competition

Field Hockey – Event Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition.

August 30:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Athletics – Medal Competition

Badminton – Event Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Event Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Equestrian – Jumping – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Roller skating – Event Competition

Sailing – Event Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Event Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Event Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

August 31:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Event Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Event Competition

Bridge – Event Competition

Boxing – Event Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Football – Event Competition

Handball – Medal Competition

Field Hockey – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Sambo – Medal Competition

Modern Pentathlon – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Event Competition

Roller sports – Roller skating – Medal Competition

Rugby sevens – Event Competition

Sailing – Medal Competition

Sepaktakraw – Event Competition

Squash – Event Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Triathlon – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Medal Competition

Wrestling – Medal Competition

September 1:

Aquatics – Diving – Medal Competition

Aquatics – Water polo – Medal Competition

Badminton – Medal Competition

Baseball – Event Competition

Basketball – 5X5 – Medal Competition

Bridge – Event Competition Boxing – Medal Competition

Canoeing – Sprint – Medal Competition

Cycling – Track – Medal Competition

Football – Medal Competition

Judo – Medal Competition

Martial arts – Jujitsu – Medal Competition

Modern Pentathlon – Medal Competition

Paragliding – Medal Competition

Rugby sevens – Medal Competition

Sepaktakraw – Medal Competition

Squash – Medal Competition

Table tennis – Medal Competition

Taekwondo – Medal Competition

Tennis – Soft tennis – Medal Competition

Triathlon – Medal Competition

Volleyball – Indoor – Medal Competition

September 2:

Baseball and Bridge Medal Competition

Closing Ceremony

Read More