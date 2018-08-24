Asian Games 2018: The 18-27 loss of the men's team and women's 24-27 in Kabaddi have left many in tears, however, more hard-hitting is the end of the reign of domination that dates back to the 1990s. For the first time in the history, Indian Kabaddi teams have been left elusive of the golden glory at the Asiad.

India’s unchallenged domination in Kabaddi, it seems has come to an end. Indian women’s Kabaddi team in the summit clash at the Asian Games, like the men’s team, choked against Iran at the Asian Games 2018 and settled for silver. This is the first time that Indian women’s team has failed to win gold in Kabaddi.

For the first time in the history, Indian Kabaddi teams have been left elusive of the golden glory at the Asiad. The 18-27 loss of the men’s team and women’s 24-27 have left many in tears, however, more hard-hitting is the end of the reign of domination that dates back to the 1990s.

The Iranians played like champions and Indian players looked completely out of charisma. It was perhaps meant to happen given that Iran had lost only by a whisker in the 2014 men’s finals in Incheon.

Men’s Team Kabaddi

The Indian men’s team against mighty Iran looked clueless. Indian team featuring some of the biggest names in the country like Rahul Chaudhary, Ajay Thakur, and Pradeep Narwal, failed miserably.

The men’s team failed to learn after losing to Korea in the league. The absence of Rohit Kumar might have added to the woes but the overall performance by the Asian powerhouse was nowhere the team is known for.

Women’s Kabaddi Team

The men’s team defeat against Iran should have set the alarm bell ringing for the women’s team in the summit clash, but it seems the women’s team too were filled with overconfidence.

During the match, at one stage it looked as if India had the upper hand but Iran’s defence held their nerves and made an incredible comeback to clinch gold.

