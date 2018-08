On the Day 5 of the Asian Games 2018, 7 times defending champion India lost to Iran in the semi-finals on Thursday. India lost the match by 27-18 and settled with a bronze medal.

Defending champion India on Thursday lost to Iran in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia by 27-18 and have to settle for a bronze medal. This will be the first time in the history of Asian Games that India would come back home without Men’s Kabaddi Gold Medal. As per the Asian Games records, India has been 7-time defending champion but this year team lost to Iran in the semis.

