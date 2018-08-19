India kicked off its campaign at the Asian Games on Sunday and making a positive start in the tournament the Indian womens team has beaten Japan scoring 42-12 in Women's Kabaddi in their Group A opener on 19 August with a huge win.

The Asian Games’s opening ceremony concluded on Saturday where Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra led the Indian contingent as the flag bearer. Day 1 events have started since Sunday morning, and reports say that Indian Women’s Kabaddi team has already crossed the first hurdle thrashing a tough team like Japan to move on to the next match. According to reports, Japan’s team scored 12 while Indian women’s Kabaddi team scored 42 leading its first win in the tournament. The other events that will be played today are Trap Women Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed, Men’s Kabaddi, Women’s Hockey, Men’s Badminton, etc.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony: Neeraj Chopra leads Indian contingent in Jakarta

Meanwhile, in the basketball event, India is battling against Chinese Taipei. It looks like there is a huge height difference between the players of Indian and Japan. However, it will be interesting to see how India tackles the match. Also, Indian shooters are playing the qualification round of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event and Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar have scored 208.6 208.7 206.7 211.3 – a total of 835.3 – 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification event. Check the live scores and updates given below:

Live Updates:

8:50 am – Facing Chinese Taipei on Sunday, after the first quarter in Women’s Basketball match, India is at 17-18 against the tall team. They will next face Unified Korea and hosts Indonesia on August 20 and August 23 respectively in the basketball 5×5 in the preliminary Group A.

8:20 am – India thrashes Japan 42-12 in Women’s Kabaddi paving their path to the next match.

Read More