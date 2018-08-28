Asian Games 2018: On the 10th day of the Asiad Games 2018 Indonesia, Sprinter Manjit Singh boosted India's medal tally with a gold medal in the men's 800-metre racing event. The second position was also secured by Indian athlete Jinson Johnson, who bagged the silver. Both the players set a new record in the history of the Asian Games by winning a gold and silver in the same event.

On the day 10 of the Asian Games 2018, Indian athletes Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson clinched gold and silver medals in the 800-metre event. India’s Majit Singh smashed the gold medal with the timing of 1:46.15, while Jinson Johnson picked the silver in 1:46.35 in the 800-metre racing event. Both the players made a history as they secured the first and the second positions in the racing event at the 18th Asian Games 2018.

Lauding the Indian athletes President Ramnath Kovind, in a Tweet, said, “Our athletes continue to bring laurels for the country! Congratulations Manjit Singh for winning the Gold and Jinson Johnson for the Silver in the Men’s 800m events at the Asian Games 2018. Your stupendous performance has made the entire country extremely proud.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the sprinter Manjit Singh saying “Manjit Singh brings the next Gold for India at the Asian Games 2018. Congratulations to the athlete for a phenomenal win in the 800M race. Your accomplishment is an inspiration to all.”

Indian contingent has managed to win 49 medals so far at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia:

Rank Teams Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. China 94 64 45 203 2. Japan 43 38 56 141 3. Republic of Korea 32 38 48 115 4. Indonesia 24 19 29 72 8. India 9 18 22 49

