Indian sports contingent made the country proud after it clinched 69 medals at the prestigious Asian Games 2018. There are only a few numbers of sportsmen in India, who are provided with the proper facilities throughout their training periods. We are quite aware of some struggle stories and they have quite inspired us all. Meanwhile, there is another story which is still searching for a happy ending. Harish Kumar, winner of bronze medal in Sepaktakraw, is still continuing to work at his father’s shop located at Delhi’s Majnu-ka-Tilla.

However, we all have come across the cash rewards that were promised by various state government to the winner and those don’t seem to help Harish Kumar. Talking to a leading media agency, Harish Kumar said that he knows that a good job is required for the better future of his family. But presently, there is no other way then helping his father at the tea stall as the family is large and the source of income is meagre. He also said that he every day he manages to dedicate four hours to his practice.

On the other hand, his mother thanked the government for providing her son with food and shelter during his preparation period. His brother also thanked the Sports Authority of India for sponsoring his brother’s training and other equipment. He also urged the government to arrange a government job for Harish so that he can take care of his family.

Meanwhile, Harish started playing sports in 2011. His coach, Hemraj was the one who introduced him to the sports and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). it was when he started receiving monthly funds and kits. He said that he will continue playing for India to bring more medals to the country.

