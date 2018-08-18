Asian Games 2018 opening ceremony is currently underway at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The wait for the biggest continental sporting event is finally over as the 18th edition of the Asian Games is now officially underway in Jakarta, Indonesia. The opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 started with a bang amid thundering applaud from the spectators, dance performances and dazzling firework. The ceremony is being held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Asian Games opening ceremony in Jakarta:

7:10 pm IST|

A celebration of cultures of Indonesia, diversity, and mother earth at the #OpeningCeremonyAsianGames2018! #OpeningAG2018 #AsianGames2018 — Asian Games 2018 (@asiangames2018) August 18, 2018

7:00 pm IST| Indonesian President Joko Widodo addresses and welcome the players from around the world, who have come here to Indonesia to participate in the Asian Games 2018.

6:50 pm IST|

6:37 pm IST| Thousands of people present at the stadium in Jakarta stands up to sing the National Anthem of Indonesia.

06:30 pm IST| Stage performances begin in Jakarta in presence of thousands of sports lovers.

06:10 pm IST | Javelin star Neeraj Chopra could be seen bearing the tricolour and leading the Indian contingent’s parade in Jakarta.

06:05 pm IST | A marvellous sight it is! One by one, athletes walk the stage. This is truly becoming the melting pot for countries all over Asia to celebrate the love of game and friendship!

06:00 pm IST | After the magnificent performance of Tari Saman, 6000 athletes from all the participant counties are welcomed to the stage.

05:35 pm IST | President of Indonesia Joko Widodo arrives at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 in the most spectacular way.

05:30 pm IST | The opening ceremony begins with a bang at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. Traditional dance Tari Saman from Aceh opens the show.

Here’s some encouragement to the Indian contingent:

Best wishes to the Indian contingent for the @asiangames2018, which are being held in Indonesia. We are extremely proud of our athletes and I am sure they will give their best through the games. #AsianGames2018 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

As the @asiangames2018 begin, ALL THE BEST to our contingent in Jakarta. Gold and glory await you, champs. Make us all proud! #AsianGames2018 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 18, 2018

The #AsianGames2018 are here. The best way we can support our athletes representing India 🇮🇳 is to watch them do what they do best. Let’s show them our true mettle and with pride bring home some metal, guys! 🏅🥈🥉 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 18, 2018

Excited for the #AsianGames, let's all come together and support the strong 572-athlete #TeamIndia contingent in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. Come on India! 💪🇮🇳#AsianGamesOCA2018 pic.twitter.com/SYEuV5traN — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) August 18, 2018

Here’s the full schedule of the opening ceremony:

Ceremony will commence at 5:30 PM IST (7 PM local time)

Parade of Athletes will take place at 6:15 PM IST (7:45 PM local time)

Protocol to begin at 7 PM IST (8:30 PM local time)

Ceremony show to be held at 7:15 PM IST (8:45 PM local time)

Ceremony will be concluded by 8:30 PM IST (10 PM local time)

