Asian Games 2018: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu will take on World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in women's singles finals to add the golden feather in India's medal tally. However, it won't be easy, the 24-year-old Chinese Taipei girl has dominated the women's singles since December 2016 and has won 5 titles alone in 2017.

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has become the first Indian women to enter Asiad finals in Badminton after thrashing world no.2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in the semifinals on Monday. Sindhu made an incredible comeback in the decider set to edge past Yamaguchi and she will now have a chance to add the golden feather in India’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2018.

However, it won't be easy. PV Sindhu will face her nemesis and World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying. Tai Tzu has come to be known as the most consistent shuttler ever. If PV Sindhu wants to bag the golden glory then there are a few hurdles that she'll have to leap.

History

Head to head, the 24-year-old has a 9-3 record against Sindhu and has also managed push even Saina Nehwal under her thumb, whom she beat in the first semifinal earlier at the Asian Games 2018.

Pressure

Sindhu being the first ever to get into the Asiad finals, will be under pressure. It’s a big game for her. The Rio Olympic silver medallist has often undergone a baptism of fire for not landing the final punch, including the Rio 2016 final and 2 World Championships summit clashes.

Unpredictable Tai Tzu

PV Sindhu, who is 5 feet and 8 inches will be against Tai Tzu Ying who is only 5 feet and 4 inches. So it seems, But Tzu has a different playing style, not seen till now, and which many badminton experts describe as spontaneous, unpredictable, but offensive. She has the ability to hit the shuttle from any part of the court.

Calm and relax game

The World No. 1 may have a unique style that confuses many but her secret weapon is calm and relaxes composure. The key is that she stays relaxed even while facing ferocious smashes.

Momentum

The World No.1 enjoys a kind of winning streak that is not often seen in Badminton. Since winning the Hong Kong Open in November 2016, Tai successfully managed to maintain her No 1 spot by winning each of the 6 superseries events she has played in.

