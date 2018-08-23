Shooter Shardul Vihan, at 15-years of age, has provided the silver lining in men's Double Trap at the Asian Games 2018 after shooting a score of 73 in the final. For the 15-year-old, Asian Games 2018 silver has been his best ever performance at an international tournament. Vihan's silver has taken India's medal tally to 17.

Shooter Shardul Vihan, at 15-years of age, has provided the silver lining in men’s Double Trap at the Asian Games 2018 after shooting a score of 73 in the final. Shardul hails from Meerut, the same place from where Saurabh Chaudhary belongs, who bagged the golden glory in 10m Air Pistol event. Shardul missed the top position only by a whisker, the gold was won by Korea’s Hyun Wooshin who had a final score of 74.

