On the Day 2 of the 18th Asian Games, Indian shooter Lakshay secured another medal for India. The shooter scored 43/50 points and bagged the 2nd position with a silver on Monday. The 20-year old shooter hit the bull’s eye, which resulted in 4th medal for India.
Congratulating the shooter, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a tweet said,” Shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men’s Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ!”
On the other side, shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu missed out on a medal and finished 4th. After a jittery start, Lakshay made an incredible comeback and secured the medal glory for the country.