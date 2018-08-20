After a gold and a bronze in wrestling and shooting on the opening day of Asian Games 2018, shooter Deepak Kumar and Lakshay have bagged silver in their events. Manavjit Singh Sandhu missed out on a medal, finishing 4th.

On the Day 2 of the 18th Asian Games, Indian shooter Lakshay secured another medal for India. The shooter scored 43/50 points and bagged the 2nd position with a silver on Monday. The 20-year old shooter hit the bull’s eye, which resulted in 4th medal for India.

Medal Alert: 4th medal for India via in 20 yr old Lakshay in Men's Trap (Shooting) as wins Silver medal #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/5szRcL2jgT — India@AsianGames2018 (@India_AllSports) August 20, 2018

Congratulating the shooter, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, in a tweet said,” Shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men’s Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ!”

लक्ष्य का🥈पे सटीक निशाना। 19 yr old shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men's Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ! pic.twitter.com/aVcyEqDKD3 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 20, 2018

On the other side, shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu missed out on a medal and finished 4th. After a jittery start, Lakshay made an incredible comeback and secured the medal glory for the country.

