Hina Sidhu, one of the best shooter in Indian squad is all set to represent India in women's 10m air pistol event In Asian Games 2018 Jakarta. Sindhu has won several gold medals including in Delhi Commonwealth games 2010 Delhi, 2018 gold cost, world cup 2013 Germany, 2017 New Delhi and the country will be hoping big from the ace shooter this time.

India’s top shooter Heena Sidhu is all set to participate in the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. Hena Sidhu will represent the country in senior women’s 10m air pistol event at Jakarta this time. The shooter has bagged many big titles in her career including number one spot in world rankings in 2014.

She also holds the World record of 10m air pistol event with a score of 203.8. Sindhu was the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup in 2013.

She made the country proud by winning several medals including Gold in Delhi Commonwealth games 2010 Delhi, 2018 gold cost, world cup 2013 Germany, 2017 New Delhi.

Hina Sidhu has also received a Bachelor in Dental Surgery. She was born in Punjab’s Ludhiana and practised her skills in Mumbai and Delhi. The 28-year-old shooter was also a part of the official London Olympic Games film entitled: The Story of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The country will be hoping big from the shooter as she is one of the best players in the Indian squad.

India’s shooting squad for Asian games 2018 Jakarta:

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh

Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa

Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan

Women

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N

10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu

25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmmi Rathore

Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman

Mixed

Senior Rifle

10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh

