Asian Games 2018 shooting: India will be hopping a gold in 10m air pistol will be on Manu Bhaker in the Asian Games 2018 Jakarta. The shooter from Haryana has bagged several gold medals including Commonwealth Games 2018 and double gold at ISSF World Cup 2018.

Name- Manu Bhaker

Discipline- 10m Air pistol, Shooting

Achievement- CWG Gold medalist

The ISSF 2018 gold medalist Manu Bhaker is all set to represent India at Asian Games 2018 Jakarta. Manu Bhaker, the shooter from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, represents the country in 10m air pistol event and has bagged many big titles including gold at Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2 gold medals in International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup 2018.

The Haryana shooter comes from a middle-class family and her father is a banker, who made hard efforts to support her daughter. She has been doing her training in Delhi under the professionals and tasted her first success in 2017 at Asian Junior Championships by clinching a silver medal. She also holds the record of youngest woman shooter from India to win gold at the World Cup in Mexico this year.

The shooter has been mentally and physically prepared to participate in the Asian Games 2018 and wave the Indian flag. Talking to an English Daily Manu Bhaker said that she understands the high hopes for the gold medal and will try to give her 100 per cent.

Manu added that her secret for best results is not to think much about and focus on the game. “No matter how big the tournament is but I will try to shoot the best,” the shooter said.

The Asian Games 2018 officially known as Jakarta Palembang Asian Games 2018 are scheduled to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.

Indian shooting squad for Asian Games 2018 Jakarta:

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh

Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa

Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan

Women

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N

10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu

25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmmi Rathore

Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman

Mixed

Senior Rifle

10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh

