Indian hope for gold in 50-meter rifle shooting, Tesjaswini Sawant is all set to represent India at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The shooter from Kolhapur in Maharashtra has bagged many medals for the country. She secured the first position in World Cup 2010 Munich and bronze at World Cup 2009 Munich.
Her recent big achievement was at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, where she bagged gold for India. Tejaswini Sawant comes from a middle-class family and her father Ravinder Sawant was an Indian Navy officer.
Not in only 50-meter Rifle shooting, Tejaswini Sawant has made the country proud in other categories also, she clinched 2 gold at Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006 in 10m air rifle pairs and 10m air rifle.
For her immense achievements, Tajaswini Sawant received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2011 and was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the sports department of the state.
Tajaswini Sawant will compete in the 50-meter rifle shooting at the Asia Games 2018 and the country will be hopping another gold medal from her. Asian Games 2018 are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018 in 2 cities of Indonesia—Jakarta and Palembang.
India’s shooting squad for Asian games 2018 Jakarta:
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran
10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary
25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh
Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa
Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan
Women
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N, Tejaswini Sawant
10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu
25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmi Rathore
Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman
Mixed Senior Rifle
10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh