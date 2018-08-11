Shooter Tejaswini Sawant is all set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 Indonesia and eyeing to clinch gold in the 50-meter air rifle shooting event. Tejaswini Sawant recently won a gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018. She has made the country proud at many international events and this time again India will be hoping big from her.

Indian hope for gold in 50-meter rifle shooting, Tesjaswini Sawant is all set to represent India at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The shooter from Kolhapur in Maharashtra has bagged many medals for the country. She secured the first position in World Cup 2010 Munich and bronze at World Cup 2009 Munich.

Her recent big achievement was at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, where she bagged gold for India. Tejaswini Sawant comes from a middle-class family and her father Ravinder Sawant was an Indian Navy officer.

Not in only 50-meter Rifle shooting, Tejaswini Sawant has made the country proud in other categories also, she clinched 2 gold at Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006 in 10m air rifle pairs and 10m air rifle.

For her immense achievements, Tajaswini Sawant received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2011 and was also appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the sports department of the state.

Tajaswini Sawant will compete in the 50-meter rifle shooting at the Asia Games 2018 and the country will be hopping another gold medal from her. Asian Games 2018 are scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018 in 2 cities of Indonesia—Jakarta and Palembang.

India’s shooting squad for Asian games 2018 Jakarta:

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary

25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh

Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa

Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan

Women

Senior Rifle

50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N, Tejaswini Sawant

10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu

25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar

Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmi Rathore

Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman

Mixed Senior Rifle

10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

Senior Pistol

10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker

Senior Shotgun

Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh

