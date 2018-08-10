Dipika Pallikal will spearhead the Indian squash contingent at 18th Asian Games, which is scheduled to begin on August 18 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. In the last Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Dipika won a silver medal in Mixed doubles.

NAME: Dipika Pallikal

AGE: 26

DISCIPLINE: Squash

Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal will carry Indian hopes for gold at 18th Asian Games, which is scheduled to begin on August 18 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. However, the Indian contingent for squash will test their abilities from August 23, when the squash event begins. At the last Asian Games in Incheon, Dipika Pallikal won two medals – bronze in Women’s singles and silver in Women’s team. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, Dipika won a silver medal in Mixed doubles.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Boxing: CWG silver medalist Amit Panghal will change medal’s colour in Jakarta

The 26-year-old squash player is the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the PSA women’s rankings, which she did in December 2012. In 2011, the squash star came to limelight after she won three WISPA tour titles to reach a career-best ranking of 13th. Dipika currently stands at No.19 in women’s singles rankings.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2018 Athletics: Serial winner PU Chitra looking to hit the ground running in Indonesia

Deepika Pallikal was an integral part of the Indian squash squad that finished fifth in the 2012 Women’s World Team Squash Championships. In the year 2012, Indian government awarded her the Arjuna Award and she became the first female squash to be conferred with India’s second highest sporting award.

At 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, she won the gold in Women’s doubles category, along with another key squash player Joshna Chinappa. The Indian squash for 18th Asian Games includes Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, and Tanvi Khanna.

Read More