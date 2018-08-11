Squash star Joshna Chinappa is set to perform her best in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 Indonesia and eyeing to bag another gold medal for the country. World number 17 player will be hoping big from the upcoming event as she has big hopes on her shoulders. Asian Games 2018 will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang.

Indian squash champion Joshna Chinappa has gear up to represent the country at Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. 31-year-old Joshna Chinappa comes from Karnataka’s Kodagu district and has bagged many international titles. Joshna Chinappa reached the 10th spot in world rankings in 2016 and currently holds the 17th position.

She made the country proud at International events like Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018, Asian Squash Title 2017, NSC Series No.6 in 2009, British Junior Open 2005, Asian Junior 2005, World Junior Championship Belgium 2005, British Open Junior 2004, SAF Games Pakistan 2004 and many other big tournaments.

Chinappa along with Dipika Pallikal Karthik won a gold medal in the women’s doubles event at Commonwealth Games 2014 and this time at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia, the nation will be hoping another gold medal from the squash player.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

