Asian Games 2018 Squash: Star Indian Squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar promises much hope to the Indian fans with his evident prowess in the discipline. He secured the golden glory in the previous edition of Asian Games and he is being touted to best his performance at the forthcoming Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia.

When the Indian squash players edged out Malaysia in the Incheon Asian Games 2018 to wrap up historic gold, Mahesh Mangaonkar was left sitting on the bench as Ghosal ensured that summit clash ends in the second match itself. However, in the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in Jakarta and in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang, Mangaonkar is set to take the stage by a storm.

Brimming with confidence after thrashing the fighting Abhishek Pradhan to lift the title in the 43rd Maharashtra Squash tournament, Mangaonkar promises to make it big at the 18th edition of the Asian Games.

With the current rank of 67, Mangaonkar clinched his first medal in 2012 beating Lucas Serme in the final and the Indian then went on to claim successive wins over Greg Lobban in the final of the IMET Open and the Open du Gard in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

His big moment came in the 2014 Asian Games but with the stunning performance of compatriots, he secured gold sitting on the bench.

After the Asiad, Mangaonkar moved into the world’s top 50 for the first time November 2014 but he struggled to recapture his best form the following year despite a runner-up finish at the NSCI Open in September.

The following year, Mangaonkar went onto reach the semi-finals of both the Contrex Challenge Cup and Victorian Open before reaching the final of the NSCI Open JSW Indian Squash Circuit, where he finished runner-up to Adrian Waller after four games.

Mangaonkar lifted his first PSA World Tour title since 2014 in 2016 at the Sekisui Open when he beat defending champion Kristian Frost.

Mangaonkar will into the games to encore the 2014 Asian Games.

