Asian Games 2018 Squash: The 12-time National champion, 4th in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Gold medallist in 2014 Asian Games in Men's team event and silver medallist in singles, Saurav Ghosal gears up to continue his winning streak at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

NAME: Saurav Ghosal

Age:31

DISCIPLINE: Squash

Saurav Ghosal has been a name that has been synonymous with the Indian squash since 2003. The 12-time National champion, 4th in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Gold medallist in 2014 Asian Games in Men’s team event and silver medallist in singles, Ghosal has been the flag bearer for Squash in India since he debuted in the game that is considered elite in India.

First Indian squash player to make to any major international tournament was in 2002 when Bhattacharya made the cut in the CWG, however, it took 12 more years to win a medal when Ghosal made it happen in 2014.

In the 2006 Asian Games, Ghosal bagged bronze and in 2014, he clinched silver and now the top ranked squash player has his golden chance to with the yellow metal.

Ghosal is coached by Malcolm Willstrop, father of former World No.1 James Willstrop and has always made a comeback not only in the game but also in his life. The Arjuna awardee winner overcame a career-threatening ankle injury in 2016 and now is the best bet at the Asian Games to bag the golden glory.

“It was devastating to settle for silver that night in Incheon But I have put that in the past. Right now, I am not thinking about medals. Of course, I will be aiming for the gold but then I would rather take one match at a time. I have learnt that if you think too much ahead it doesn’t help you in the long run.” Ghosal was quoted by TOI as saying.

