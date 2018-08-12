Ankita Raina is one of the strongest contenders from the Indian contingent to secure a top medal at the Asian Games 2018 which are to commence from August 18 in Jakarta and Palembang. She currently holds the number 1 spot in women's national rankings and looks braced to take the Asian Games 2018 by storm.

August 18 will mark the commencement of the 18th edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang, and there are a lot of hopes riding on the participating Indian contingent. Among the various participants who will be displaying their prowess in the forthcoming sporting event, Indian tennis stars simply take the cherry away. Leander Paes is without a doubt the most decorated Indian tennis player who is in the fray while it will come as a disappointment to many Indian fans that the iconic Sania Mirza will not be contesting in the tournament.

Who is Ankita Raina?

Ankita Raina was born on January 11, 1993, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and had a natural talent at tennis from a young age. She actually hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family that is fluent in at least 5 languages including Kashmiri. She started playing the game at 5 and enjoys swinging the racket at hard and grass courts. She has always said that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Sania Mirza are one of her biggest inspirations. She currently trains at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana sports facility in Pune and simultaneously pursuing graduation at Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce.

What are her professional achievements?

Raina started her junior career strongly making her first professional appearance in 2009 at a small tournament in Mumbai. Two years later, she managed to feature in three ITF Circuit finals in doubles while winning one of them.

Raina won her first professional singles title in 2012 and won three more in doubles in New Delhi. Her purple patch thrust her up the world rankings charts as she reached a career-high of 291 in 2013. She is the only fourth Indian women to break into the top-200 of the women’s singles rankings.

