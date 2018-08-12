India will be hoping a gold medal in tennis from Ramkumar Ramanathan in the upcoming Asian Games 2018. Ramkumar Ramanathan holds the 117th spot in the world rankings and all set to represent India. He hit the headlines when he qualified for the main draw of the Chennai Open and beat then Indian No.1 Somdev Devvarman in the first round.

The 572-Indian sports personalities are all set to win gold for the country in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. The international sports event will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang. In 2014, Indian contingent ended their run on the 8th spot in 2014 Asian Games bagging 11 gold, 9 silver and 37 bronze medal.

India will be hoping big from the big tennis stars like Leander Paes, Divij Sharan, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Kumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan. The tennis tournament will be held from August 19 to 25, 2018 at JSC tennis court. All players have gear up for the gold medal and one of them is tennis ace Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Who is Ramkumar Ramanathan?

Ramkumar Ramanathan was born on November 8, 1994 in Chennai. The tennis star holds the 115th spot in the world rankings and has bagged many international titles. The right-handed player has been doing his training under coaches Juan Balcells, Sergio Casal and Emilio Sanchez. He also holds the degree of Bachelors in Economics from Loyola College.

What are his achievements?

In 2014, Ramanathan hit the headlines when he qualified for the main draw of the Chennai Open and beat then Indian No.1 Somdev Devvarman in the first round.

