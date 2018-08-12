Asian Games 2018 Tennis: Indis is all set to be a part of the mega sports event slated to take place in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018. The name that is expected to deliver the podium finish to India in Tennis is Rohan Bopanna. He was the fourth Indian player to win a Grand slam title in 2017 along with Dabrowski in mixed doubles.

Asian Games 2018 are around the corner and it seems that the 572-member Indian contingent is all prepared to display their best performance in the mega-event scheduled to take place from August 18 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang. One of the sports that is expected to bring a series of medals for India is Tennis. Recently, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) declared the names of the ace tennis players who are going to be a part of the 12-member team that will carry the Indian flag in the forthcoming quadrennial event.

The name that is expected to deliver the podium finish to India in Tennis is Rohan Bopanna. Born on March 4, 1980, Rohan Manchanda Bopanna’s family live in Coorg/ Kodagu District in the South Indian State of Karnataka. He started playing at the age of 11, since then his parents supported Rohan in pursuing his career in Tennis. He completed his education from Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College. Although his career high ranking in doubles was world no 3, he is still preparing to open his account in the forthcoming mega-event. In 2007, his career high ranking was world no 213.

He was the fourth Indian player to win a Grand slam title in 2017 along with Dabrowski in mixed doubles. In 2017, at the Rio de Janeiro, he along with Sania Mirza finished at the fourth position. Coming to his other major wins, Bopanna has won four Masters-1000 titles – twice in Paris, and one each at Madrid and Monte Carlo. He has also won 17 ATP career finals with 26 runners-up trophy. He has been a part of Indian Davis Cup team since 2002.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent for the Asian games 2018, which includes 312 men while 260 of them are women. All the sports enthusiasts are looking forward to Asian Games 2018 and are expecting that India will bag a haul of medals this time.

