16-year-old Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary smashed Asian Games record score of 240.7 to clinch the gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol final at the Asian Games 2018 on Tuesday, while compatriot Abhishek Verma won the bronze with a score of 219.3.

It was an incredible performance from the teenage shooter after he secured top position in the qualification round with a score of 586. Verma was also consistent but couldn’t produce his best in the last round.

India’s medal tally has now swelled to 7 medals with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. Previously Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar opened the account with a bronze in 10m Air Rifle Team event, Deepak Kumar won silver in 10m Air Rifle individual event and 18-year old Lakshay clinched the silver medal in Men’s Trap.

Who is Saurabh Chaudhary?

The young talented shooter hails from Uttar Pradesh and has performed well at the national, international level. In December 2017, Chaudhary qualified for the Youth Olympics Games with a gold medal and a junior world record at 10th Asia Youth Olympics Games qualification. Interestingly, he’s only the 3rd Indian to secure places for the 2018 Youth Games at the qualification tournament in Wako City, Japan.

During the KSS Shooting Championship in 2017, Saurabh had proved his mettle after beating compatriot and ace shooter Jitu Rai in the 10m air pistol final.

In the 2017 World Junior Championship, while he finished 4th in the individual event, he was part of the team that secured the bronze.

Earlier this year, Chaudhary clinched the gold in 10m air pistol with a junior world record score at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl in Germany. He bagged the gold but not without breaking the world record of 242.5 held by Chinese shooter Wang Zhehao.

