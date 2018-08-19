Asian Games 2018: In a major upset, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Sunday was stunned by Bahrain’s Adam Batirov in the 74 kg category, as the Indian wrestling team’s campaign at the 18th Asian Games began on a not so good note. Sushil lost his bout 3-5 to Batirov.

Two-time Olympic medallist, wrestler Sushil Kumar crashed out in the 74kg Freestyle event on Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bahrain Adam Batirov. Sushil’s first-round exit has come as the first and hopefully the last upset in the Asian Games 2018 for India. Sushil was on the backfoot right from the start, and Batirov took charge of the game after trailing 2-1 initially to silence the Indian fans.

There were 2 opportunities for the star wrestler in the 2nd period but he failed to convert while Batriov did not miss his chances. He led 3-2 with a takedown and then pushed the Indian out for a win.

However, Sushil is not of the competition, if Batirov makes the final, the Indian will be in with a chance to win bronze through the repechage.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Tomar won his 1/8 round 12-8 against Turkmenistan’s Rstem Nazarov to move into the quarter-finals of the men’s 57kg freestyle event.

The rising star, Bajrang Punia took the mat by a storm and registered win with technical superiority over Sirojiddin Khasanov in men’s freestyle 65 kg.

Bajrang Punia is India’s one of the strongest medal contender and is looking brutal after is first win.

