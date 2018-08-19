India wrestlers are all set to pinfall their opponents at the 18 Asian Games Jakarta. India's hope for gold star wrestler Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Pinki Kumari, Pooja Dhanda have geared up to clinch the gold medal on the day 2 of Asian Games 2018 Jakarta. Here is India's wrestling event, category and timing schedule for the day 2.

On the day 2 of Asian Games 2018, India’s star wrestler Sumit Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda, Pinki Kumari and Sakshi Malik will step on the wrestling mat to clinch the gold medal in their respective events. The nation will be hoping a bunch of gold medals from the players, who made country proud several times at the international events including Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Indian crowd will be hoping more from the wrestling stars as Bajrang Punia won a gold medal for India on Sunday by defeating Japan’s Takatani Daichi by 11-8 on Sunday in the 65kg men’s freestyle event.

Wrestler Sumit Malik will represent India in men’s 125 kg weight category and the match will be played at 12noon according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

On the other side, in the women’s category Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Pinki Kumari (53kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg) and Sakshi Malik (62kg) will be eyeing to bag the gold medal and unfold the India flag in Indonesia.

कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का है

कुछ नशा मातृभूमि के मान का है

हम लगाएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को

हम लहराएंगे हर जगह इस तिरंगे को|🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jR5C6qVUHw — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 15, 2018

On the Day 1, wrestler Bajrang Punia made the nation proud by winning a gold medal. Bajrang Punia took only 1 minute and 20 seconds to beat his opponent by 11-8.

After winning the gold medal, Bajrang Punia told reporters that he gave his 100 per cent effort, which resulted in a win for him. “I gave my best and won the Gold. I am happy that I could do in 2018 what Yogi bhai (Yogeshwar Dutt) did in 2014. The blessings of people are with me so everything is going well,” said Bajrang Punia, gold medal winner at Asian Games 2018.

