Name: Sushil Kumar

Age: 35

Birthplace: Najafgarh, Delhi

After a long break of 3 years, Wrestling superstar Sushil Kumar made his comeback to the mat in November last year. The 2012 London Olympic Games silver medalist will contest in the 74 kg category at the Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from 18 August to 2 September 2018. Meanwhile, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is concerned about the performance of Sushil Kumar since he has been sent to Georgia for training, away from the national camp. The wrestler won the gold medal in the 74 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

However, from quite some time now, the wrestler has been at the centre of controversy. Earlier, Sushil Kumar was accused of instigating violence during the Commonwealth Games qualifiers. During semi-final match in London Olympics, his opponent from Kazakhstan, Akhzurek alleged that Sushil Kumar had bit his ear during a crucial stage of the match. On the other hand, Sushil Kumar had denied allegations.

The 35-year-old wrestler won his last medal in 2017 Johannesburg Commonwealth Championship in 74 kg Freestyle category. In 2009, the Indian government awarded him the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. The wrestler will surely feel the weight of expectations as Indians want Sushil Kumar to bring another medal for the country.

Sushil Kumar won his first Olympic medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics in 66 kg freestyle category. Sushil Kumar lost his first bout in more than four years while competing at an event in Georgia last month.

With less than 50 days left for Asian Games, it was not a good result for the Indian wrestler. In 2012, Wrestling star’s dreams jolted after his name was not in the list of probable players. Wrestler Narsingh Yadav had participated in the 74 kg category instead.

