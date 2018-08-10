Indian track and field athlete PU Chitra has a trophy-laden cabinet as she has been winning gold medals across state, national and international platforms. The 23-year-old promises a lot of action in the Asian Games 2018 which are to be held in Indonesia's Jakarta and Palembang from August 18.

2014 Asian Games might have ended in bitter disappointment for the Indian contingent but it certainly is going to be an entirely different story in Jakarta and Palembang where the Asian Games 2018 will be held from August 18 to September 2. Many athletes who were a mere promise in 2014 have been carved out into world-class talents and are all set to conquer the forthcoming sporting event.

Be it Neeraj Chopra or Hima Das, Indian contingent is brimming with supremely skilled athletes and it will be interesting to see how they all fare in their respective disciplines. Among the many heroes who are being looked upon very keenly by the Indian fans, PU Chitra certainly steals the limelight with her potential and stellar track record.

Who is PU Chitra?

Born on June 9, 1995, in the state of Kerala, Chitra is the third child of her parents who are both agricultural labourers. After completing her schooling in Palakkad, she went on to pursue an undergraduate course. She had been a remarkable student throughout her academic career and she was awarded Tata Nano cars by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the government of Kerala for her achievements.

Apart from academics, PU Chitra was an equally gifted athlete. Her glittery trophy cabinet is overloaded with a host of trophies and medals that she has won at numerous state, national and international school meet. She specialises in middle and long distance track events.

What are her professional achievements?

PU Chitra announced herself at the junior level when she secured a gold medal in 1500m, 3000m and 5000m events at the 56th Indian National School Games, Pune, Maharashtra. In the subsequent year, she once again clinched gold in the same events at the 56th Kerala State School Games, Trivandrum. She has been a serial gold medal winner ever since having repeated the feat in Ernakulam, Uttar Pradesh and Malaysia at the junior level.

She rose to prominence at the international platform in 2016, when she aced the 1500m event and won a gold at the 12th South Asian Games. In 2017, she garnered gold both at the 22nd Asian Athletic Championship and the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 1500m events. She is riding high on superb form and Asian Games 2018 is her chance to forge her name among the legends of the game.

Read More