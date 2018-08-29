Asian Games Day 12 India schedule, fixtures: On day 12 of Asian Games Indonesia, India will try to add more medals as the tournament enters its last stages. Men's hockey team can take inspiration from the women's team as they will compete Malaysia in semifinals. Manjit Singh and Dutee Chand will try to repeat their previous performances.

Outclass performance by Indian women players was the highlight of Day 11 Asian Games. India, which currently stands at No. 8 in medals tally, will look to add more medals as the tournament enters its last days. Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson, who clinched gold-silver in men’s 800 event, will try to repeat their performance in men’s 1500m final. In women’s discus throw event, Seema Punia will look to make history again. Indian men’s hockey team will try to enter finals after beating Malaysia in semis. Men can take inspiration from women’s who have entered finals after beating China 1-0.

In women’s 1500m final race, Monika Chaudhary and Palakkeezhil Unnikrishnan Chithra will try to make their country proud again.

Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 12 India schedule, fixtures:

Athletics –

Men’s 50km walk – Sandeep Kumar – 4:30am

Women’s discus throw final: Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia – 5:10pm

Women’s 1500m final: Monika Choudhary, PU Chitra – 5:50pm

Women’s 4x400m relay – 6:50pm

Men’s 5000m final: Govindan Lakshmanan – 6:30pm

Cycling

Men’s omnium scratch race: Manjeet Singh – 7:30am

Women’s sprint qualification: Aleena Reji – 7:50am

Women’s 3000m individual pursuit: E Chaoba Devi – 8:26am

Diving

Men’s 1m springboard preliminary: K Ramananda Sharma – 12:50pm

Equestrian

Jumping individual final round 1: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad and Zahan Kevic Setalvad – 6:30am

Hockey

Men’s tournament semi-final: India vs Malaysia – 4:00pm

Judo

Men’s -81 kg elimination round of 32: Harshdeep Singh Brar v Rajitha Pushpa Kumara Uwarapaksha Gedara of Sri Lanka – 7:30am

Women’s -70 kg elimination round of 16: Garima Choudhary v Gulnoza Matniyazova of Uzbekistan – 7:30am

Kurash

Women -78 kg round of 32: Jyoti Tokas v Prawanwit Meesri of Thailand – 12:30pm

Men -90 kg round of 32: Danish Sharma v Alfais Muhammad Dhifa of Indonesia – 12:36pm

Women -78 kg round of 16: Amisha Tokas v Thi Lan Nguyen of Vietnam – 12:48pm

Men -90 kg round of 16: Divesh v TBD – 1:12pm

Sepaktakraw

Women’s quadrant preliminary: India v Thailand – 3:00pm

Squash

Women’s Team Pool B: India v Hong Kong – 11:00am

Table Tennis

Women’s singles round of 32 (Mouma Das v Chen Szuyu of Chinese Taipei) – 10:45am

Women’s singles round of 32 (Manika Batra v Nanthana Komwong of Thailand) – 6:45pm

Men’s singles round of 32 (Achanta Sharath Kamal v TBD) – 2:00pm

Men’s singles round of 32 (Sathiyan Gnanasekaran v TBD) – 7:30pm

