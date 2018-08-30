India will look to continue its medal rush at the Asian Games 2018 on Friday. The Indian hockey team lost to Malaysia in men's hockey semifinals but women's will keep an eye on gold in the final match against Japan. Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 12 India schedule, fixtures.

It was a fantastic day for India with 5 athletics medals including 2 gold 1 silver and 2 bronze. All athletics events at the tournament have been completed. Now, the India contingent will look to continue its medal rush at the Asian Games 2018. On Day 13, all eyes will be on Indian boxers – Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal. The Indian hockey team lost to Malaysia in men’s hockey semifinals but women’s will keep an eye on gold in the final match against Japan. Bridge events too will be held tomorrow and India have done well in semifinals 1 and 2 to raise hopes of medals in the sport.

Boxing

Men’s light fly 49kg semi-final: Amit v Carlo Paalam of Philippines – 4:30pm

Men’s middle 75kg semi-final: Vikas Krishan v Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan – 6:00pm

Bridge

Men’s pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai) – 8:00am

Women’s pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Marianne Karmarkar/Hema Deora, Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia – 8:00am

Mixed pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal – 8:00am

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Canoe single (C1) 200m women heats: Meera Das – 7:30am

Kayak single (K1) 200m women heats: Ragina Kiro – 7:50am

Kayak single (K1) 200m men heats: Naocha Singh Laitonjam – 8:10am

Canoe double (C2) 200m men heats (Jamesboy Singh Oinam/ Prakant Sharma) – 8:30am

Cycling Track

Men’s keirin heats: Ranjit Singh, Esow Alban – 7:42am

Diving

Men’s 3m springboard preliminary: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatpam – 12:25pm

Hockey

Women’s tournament gold medal match: India v Japan – 6:30pm

Judo

Men’s -100 kg elimination round of 16: Avtar Singh v Ivan Remarenco – 7:42am

Women’s +78 kg quarterfinal: Rajwinder Kaur v Akira Sone of Japan – 8:36am

Roller Skate

Men’s road 20 Km race final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Amitesh Mishra – 12:30pm

Women’s road 20 Km race final: Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik, Aarathy Kasturi Raj – 1:30pm

Sailing

49er men race 15: Varun Ashok Thakkar/ Kelapanda Chengappa Ganapathy – 10:30am

49er FX women race 15: Varsha Gautham/Shweta Shervegar – 10:35am

Laser Radial race 12: Nethra Kumanan – 10:35am

Open Laser 4.7 race 11: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40am

Soft Tennis

Men’s team preliminary: India v Cambodia – 7:30am

Men’s team preliminary (India v Indonesia)

Men’s team preliminary (India v Japan)

Women’s team preliminary: India v Mongolia – 7:30am

Women’s team preliminary (India v Republic of Korea)

Women’s team preliminary (India v Thailand)

Table Tennis

Men’s singles round of 16: Achanta Sharath Kamal v Chihyuan Chuang of Chinese Taipei – 9:30am

Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra v Wang Manyu of China- 10:30am

Volleyball

Women’s tournament classification 9 – 10: India v Chinese Taipei – 7:30am

