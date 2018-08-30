It was a fantastic day for India with 5 athletics medals including 2 gold 1 silver and 2 bronze. All athletics events at the tournament have been completed. Now, the India contingent will look to continue its medal rush at the Asian Games 2018. On Day 13, all eyes will be on Indian boxers – Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal. The Indian hockey team lost to Malaysia in men’s hockey semifinals but women’s will keep an eye on gold in the final match against Japan. Bridge events too will be held tomorrow and India have done well in semifinals 1 and 2 to raise hopes of medals in the sport.
Here is the Asian Games 2018 Day 12 India schedule, fixtures
Boxing
Men’s light fly 49kg semi-final: Amit v Carlo Paalam of Philippines – 4:30pm
Men’s middle 75kg semi-final: Vikas Krishan v Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan – 6:00pm
Bridge
Men’s pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Pranab Bardhan/Shibhnath Sarkar, Sumit Mukherjee/Debabrata Majumder, Subhash Gupta/Sapan Desai) – 8:00am
Women’s pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Marianne Karmarkar/Hema Deora, Aparna Sain/Feroza Chothia – 8:00am
Mixed pair semi-final 3 followed by finals: Bachiraju Satyanarayana/Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal/Himani Khandelwal – 8:00am
Canoe/Kayak Sprint
Canoe single (C1) 200m women heats: Meera Das – 7:30am
Kayak single (K1) 200m women heats: Ragina Kiro – 7:50am
Kayak single (K1) 200m men heats: Naocha Singh Laitonjam – 8:10am
Canoe double (C2) 200m men heats (Jamesboy Singh Oinam/ Prakant Sharma) – 8:30am
Cycling Track
Men’s keirin heats: Ranjit Singh, Esow Alban – 7:42am
Diving
Men’s 3m springboard preliminary: Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatpam – 12:25pm
Hockey
Women’s tournament gold medal match: India v Japan – 6:30pm
Judo
Men’s -100 kg elimination round of 16: Avtar Singh v Ivan Remarenco – 7:42am
Women’s +78 kg quarterfinal: Rajwinder Kaur v Akira Sone of Japan – 8:36am
Roller Skate
Men’s road 20 Km race final: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Amitesh Mishra – 12:30pm
Women’s road 20 Km race final: Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik, Aarathy Kasturi Raj – 1:30pm
Sailing
49er men race 15: Varun Ashok Thakkar/ Kelapanda Chengappa Ganapathy – 10:30am
49er FX women race 15: Varsha Gautham/Shweta Shervegar – 10:35am
Laser Radial race 12: Nethra Kumanan – 10:35am
Open Laser 4.7 race 11: Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar – 10:40am
Soft Tennis
Men’s team preliminary: India v Cambodia – 7:30am
Men’s team preliminary (India v Indonesia)
Men’s team preliminary (India v Japan)
Women’s team preliminary: India v Mongolia – 7:30am
Women’s team preliminary (India v Republic of Korea)
Women’s team preliminary (India v Thailand)
Table Tennis
Men’s singles round of 16: Achanta Sharath Kamal v Chihyuan Chuang of Chinese Taipei – 9:30am
Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra v Wang Manyu of China- 10:30am
Volleyball
Women’s tournament classification 9 – 10: India v Chinese Taipei – 7:30am