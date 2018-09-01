India 2-1 Pakistan men’s hockey LIVE updates and result: At the Asian Games 2018, India facing arch-rival Pakistan in the men’s hockey event. Both the team are competing for the 3rd place in the event after losing in the semis. The match is being played at the GBK-Hockey Field in Jakarta, where bronze medal will be on stake. India and Pakistan have played entertaining and goal riched games throughout the tournament as India defeated Indonesia 17-0, Hong Kong 26-0, Japan 8-0, Korea 5-3 and Sri Lanka 20-0 but lost to Malaysia in a close fight by 6-7. On the other side, Pakistan beat Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0, Kazakhstan 16-0, Malaysia 4-1 and Bangladesh 5-0 in the stage matches and quarterfinals, but faced a 0-1 defeat by Japan in the semis. Today, India and Pakistan are facing each other in a bronze medal competition at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.  

 

India vs Pakistan men’s hockey at Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates:

05:25 (IST)

India bags the bronze

05:23 (IST)

India 2-1 Pakistan

Pakistan's continuous attacks have finally resulted for them as they managed to pull one back. India 2-1 Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018

05:19 (IST)

Pakistan pulls one back

05:17 (IST)

Goal!!!

05:17 (IST)

India 2-0 Pakistan

Harmanpreet Singh has turned the penalty corner into another goal for India as the lead extends to 2-0.

05:14 (IST)

Goal!!

05:14 (IST)

Penalty Corner for India

India gets another chance to score.

05:11 (IST)

05:09 (IST)

4th quarter underway

The fourth quarter of the match between India and Pakistan begins. Men in blue are in lead by 1-0 against Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

05:07 (IST)

05:07 (IST)

3rd quarter ends

The third quarter of bronze match between India and Pakistan ends as India holds the lead by 1-0 against Pakistan.

05:05 (IST)

05:05 (IST)

Pakistan on attack

Pakistan's Atiq Muhammad comes forward to score for Pakistan as his team is still trailing by a goal against arch-rival India. India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

05:02 (IST)

Pakistan is trying hard to level the scores as they are still trailing by a goal against India in the bronze medal clash.

05:00 (IST)

Penalty corner for Pakistan!

Pakistan takes a penalty corner. India defender Manpreet Singh defends his line well to keep the firmly hit ball away from entering the back of the net.

04:59 (IST)

04:58 (IST)

Pakistan makes an attack from the right flank but Varun Kumar avoids the attack and makes a good defence. India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

04:54 (IST)

04:52 (IST)

Free Hit!

Varun Kumar takes the free-hit quickly.

04:50 (IST)

Quarter 3 of the bronze clash between India and Pakistan begins.

04:45 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at halftime

04:42 (IST)

Halftime! India is leading the game at the halftime.

04:41 (IST)

Brilliant stick-work on display from India as Lalit Upadhyay runs down the left flank but misses the pass.

04:38 (IST)

04:37 (IST)

Pakistan continues attacking as they are still trailing by a goal. Thanks to Indian striker Akashdeep, who scored for India and provided an early lead. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey

04:35 (IST)

A good long scoop from Amit Rohidas clears the ball from the India circle. While Pakistan is still trying hard to level the scores. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey

04:33 (IST)

India's decision to take a video referral has taken the ball from the hands of the opponent Pakistan. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

04:32 (IST)

04:28 (IST)

Penalty Corner

Pakistan gets a penalty corner. India 1-0 Pakistan in Men's Hockey.

04:27 (IST)

Pakistan is now trying to attack India's net as they are trailing by 1-0 in the bronze medal fight against arch-rivals.

04:26 (IST)

04:24 (IST)

The second quarter of the game is underway and India has managed to keep the lead against arch-rival Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

04:20 (IST)

The second quarter of the game begins. India 1-0 Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

04:19 (IST)

The first quarter of the match ends in favour of India as men in blue is leading by 1-0.

04:18 (IST)

After the early strike from India, Pak players are trying to move the ball fast along the ground. India 1-0 Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.

04:17 (IST)

04:14 (IST)

India 1-0 Pakistan

Free-hit for India, on the edge of the circle. Harmanpreet caught on possession in the left flank

04:12 (IST)

04:11 (IST)

Indian striker Akashdeep scores within the first 3 minutes of the game

 