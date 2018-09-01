India 2-1 Pakistan men’s hockey LIVE updates and result: At the Asian Games 2018, India facing arch-rival Pakistan in the men’s hockey event. Both the team are competing for the 3rd place in the event after losing in the semis. The match is being played at the GBK-Hockey Field in Jakarta, where bronze medal will be on stake. India and Pakistan have played entertaining and goal riched games throughout the tournament as India defeated Indonesia 17-0, Hong Kong 26-0, Japan 8-0, Korea 5-3 and Sri Lanka 20-0 but lost to Malaysia in a close fight by 6-7. On the other side, Pakistan beat Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0, Kazakhstan 16-0, Malaysia 4-1 and Bangladesh 5-0 in the stage matches and quarterfinals, but faced a 0-1 defeat by Japan in the semis. Today, India and Pakistan are facing each other in a bronze medal competition at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.
India vs Pakistan men’s hockey at Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates:
Live Blog
India bags the bronze
60' ...AND INDIA HAS CLINCHED THE BRONZE MEDAL AT THE @asiangames2018!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 2-1 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
India 2-1 Pakistan
Pakistan's continuous attacks have finally resulted for them as they managed to pull one back. India 2-1 Pakistan at the Asian Games 2018
Pakistan pulls one back
51' GOAL| Pakistan pull one back with an FG by Muhammad Atiq— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 2-1 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
Goal!!!
India 2-0 Pakistan
Harmanpreet Singh has turned the penalty corner into another goal for India as the lead extends to 2-0.
Goal!!
50' GOAL!- @13harmanpreet— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 2-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/F80sR30tSN
Penalty Corner for India
India gets another chance to score.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
47' A brilliant passing move across the width of the turf from @imsardarsingh8 and @varunhockey gives India the chance to break forward.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
4th quarter underway
The fourth quarter of the match between India and Pakistan begins. Men in blue are in lead by 1-0 against Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
Q3 ENDS!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
3rd quarter ends
The third quarter of bronze match between India and Pakistan ends as India holds the lead by 1-0 against Pakistan.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
43' India's forwards are using the width of the turf to break forward as they are menacing their opponents' defenders on the flanks.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
Pakistan on attack
Pakistan's Atiq Muhammad comes forward to score for Pakistan as his team is still trailing by a goal against arch-rival India. India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
Pakistan is trying hard to level the scores as they are still trailing by a goal against India in the bronze medal clash.
Penalty corner for Pakistan!
Pakistan takes a penalty corner. India defender Manpreet Singh defends his line well to keep the firmly hit ball away from entering the back of the net.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
39' Great defending on display from Surender as he intercepts the shot before it grows into a threat.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
Pakistan makes an attack from the right flank but Varun Kumar avoids the attack and makes a good defence. India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
32' CHANCE! @imsardarsingh8 and Dilpreet combine well to deliver a well-placed ball in the circle but @SVSunil24 is just inches away from finishing the chance.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
Free Hit!
Varun Kumar takes the free-hit quickly.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey
Quarter 3 of the bronze clash between India and Pakistan begins.
India 1-0 Pakistan men's hockey at halftime
HT| The Indian Men's Hockey Team confidently maintain their early lead against Pakistan in their Bronze Medal match at the @asiangames2018 on 1st September as the defenders keep their cool under extreme pressure from their opponents.#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bWJihwD2yv— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
Halftime! India is leading the game at the halftime.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
Brilliant stick-work on display from India as Lalit Upadhyay runs down the left flank but misses the pass.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
26' This quarter has featured some superb defending from the Indian back-line with the Pakistani team's frantic attacking play reaping no rewards.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
Pakistan continues attacking as they are still trailing by a goal. Thanks to Indian striker Akashdeep, who scored for India and provided an early lead. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
A good long scoop from Amit Rohidas clears the ball from the India circle. While Pakistan is still trying hard to level the scores. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
India's decision to take a video referral has taken the ball from the hands of the opponent Pakistan. India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
21' Great defending on display from the Indian unit as they manage to carry the ball forward from what was an opportunity for Pakistan.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
Penalty Corner
Pakistan gets a penalty corner. India 1-0 Pakistan in Men's Hockey.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
Pakistan is now trying to attack India's net as they are trailing by 1-0 in the bronze medal fight against arch-rivals.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
20' The break in play has given India the opportunity to spread out on the turf and apply pressure on their opponents.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
The second quarter of the game is underway and India has managed to keep the lead against arch-rival Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
The second quarter of the game begins. India 1-0 Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
The first quarter of the match ends in favour of India as men in blue is leading by 1-0.
India 1-0 Pakistan Men's Hockey
After the early strike from India, Pak players are trying to move the ball fast along the ground. India 1-0 Pakistan in men's hockey at the Asian Games 2018.
India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey
11' @imsardarsingh8 has full control of the proceedings as he persistently intercepts and carries the ball forward.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
IND 1-0 PAK#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK
India 1-0 Pakistan
Free-hit for India, on the edge of the circle. Harmanpreet caught on possession in the left flank
India 1-0 Pakistan
GOAL! @akashdeeps985 finds the opening goal for India in the Bronze medal match at the @asiangames2018 against Pakistan.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018
#IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ScIhDaugaw
India 1-0 Pakistan
Indian striker Akashdeep scores within the first 3 minutes of the game