India 2-1 Pakistan men’s hockey LIVE updates and result: At the Asian Games 2018, India facing arch-rival Pakistan in the men’s hockey event. Both the team are competing for the 3rd place in the event after losing in the semis. The match is being played at the GBK-Hockey Field in Jakarta, where bronze medal will be on stake. India and Pakistan have played entertaining and goal riched games throughout the tournament as India defeated Indonesia 17-0, Hong Kong 26-0, Japan 8-0, Korea 5-3 and Sri Lanka 20-0 but lost to Malaysia in a close fight by 6-7. On the other side, Pakistan beat Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0, Kazakhstan 16-0, Malaysia 4-1 and Bangladesh 5-0 in the stage matches and quarterfinals, but faced a 0-1 defeat by Japan in the semis. Today, India and Pakistan are facing each other in a bronze medal competition at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.

India vs Pakistan men’s hockey at Asian Games 2018 LIVE updates: