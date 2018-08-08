Hima Das is riding high on the sensational form and has all the potential to surprise her rivals with her explosive speed and raw talent. Hima Das has taken the country by storm with her running prowess and is, arguably, India's best bet to clinch gold in track and field events at the forthcoming Asian Games 2018.

Remember a young PT Usha in the 1980s making waves with her super sprints in various sporting events in Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore. She was the reigning queen of track events for India for almost two decades but ever since her retirement, no other track and field athlete has managed to fill in the big void left by her. But fast forward another two decades and there is another star in the making who can potentially replace the legendary Golden Girl.

Hima Das has taken the country by storm with her running prowess and is, arguably, India’s best bet to clinch gold in track and field events at the forthcoming Asian Games which are to commence from August 18 in Indonesia’s Jakarta and Palembang.

Who is Hima Das?

Born on January 9, 2000, in Assam’s Nagaon, Das developed an interest in sports at an early age. She used to play football during her school days and wanted to pursue a career in it but on the advice of her Physical Education trainer, she switched over to athletics.

Hima Das instantly started reaping rewards in athletics winning two gold medals at a sports meet and caught the attention of an athletics coach from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare with sensational performances. She later moved to Guwahati from Nagaon and dedicated all her time to rigorous training.

What are her professional achievements?

Das participated in Commonwealth Games 2018 but had to endure poor finishes in 400m and 4x400m relay as she finished sixth and seventh respectively.

However, she bounced back from the CWG blows and became the first Indian track athlete to hold a global title on winning the gold medal at the World U-20 Championships 2018 at Tampere, Finland, in Women’s 400m. Now, she is busy preparing for the Asian Games and can’t wait to prove her mettle to the world.

