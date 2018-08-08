From Mary Kom and Sani Mirza to Sunil Chhetri and Jitu Rai, a string of superstars will be missing from the Indian contingent in Asian Games 2018 due to injuries and other physical problems. Here's a look at the top 5 Indian players who won't make it to Jakarta and Palembang.

When Indian contingent flies to Indonesia in the coming week to participate in 2018 Asian Games, they will be looking to significantly improve on their medal count from the earlier edition of the sporting extravaganza. A lot of young and budding Indian talent is touted to shine in Jakarta and Palembang and on the other end, a lot of hopes will be riding on the strong and experienced shoulders as well.

India poses a formidable challenge across many games, especially boxing, wrestling, badminton and shooting. Amid the buoyant mood ahead of the Asian Games, one dampener among the Indian contingent that cannot be ignored is the absence of several high-profile figures from it. Let’s take a look at 5 sportspersons who will not make it to Indonesia:

Mary Kom



It was a sad day for Indian fans when the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mary Kom announced her withdrawal from 2018 Asian Games. The 35-year-old boxer cited injury problems and that she is currently undergoing treatment, hence the reason India’s most decorated women boxer will not be gracing Indonesia with her presence.

Sania Mirza



Arguably the finest tennis stars India has ever produced will not be able to showcase her skills in forthcoming Asian Games in Indonesia after she skipped the tournament due to pregnancy. The 31-year-old won the only gold in tennis for India in 2014 Asian Games and unfortunately, there are fewer hopes of defending that this year.

Sunil Chhetri



The iconic footballer will be missing from the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang along with the entire Indian football team after Indian Olympic Association decided not to clear the football team, deeming them incompetent to win any medals. It will be a shame for the Indian football fans as their Asian Games 2018 will go in vain.

Mirabai Chanu



The 24-year-old hard-punching boxer set the recently held Commonwealth Games on fire with her sensational performances and a gold medal. Mirabai Chanu, however, saddened her fans when she pulled out of Asian Games 2018 in order to recover from a backache and to prepare for Olympic qualifiers.

Jitu Rai



Another gold medallist from 2014 Asian Games who will miss the upcoming games in Indonesia. The ace Indian was not included in the Indian squad due to indifferent form. There are many other high-profile shooters in Indian contingent but Jitu Rai will be missed.

