PM Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a picture with athletes Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran and congratulated them for winning medals at the Asian Games 2018. PM Modi captioned the picture saying, "Some pictures with the medal winners of the 2018 Asian Games. Proud of all our sportspersons."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a picture after meeting Indian athletes Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran, who bagged medals for India at the recent Asian Games 2018. PM Narendra Modi met and congratulated them for making the nation feel proud at the international multi-sporting event. In the picture, wrestler Bajrang Punia is standing on the right side of the Prime Minister, while Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran are posing on the left-hand side.

At the Asian Games 2018, wrestler Bajarang Punia and Vinesh Phogat had clinched the gold medal. While Divya Kakran managed to get a bronze medal at the 18th Asiad Games 2018 Indonesia held from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.

Prime Minister Modi posted the picture on social media site Instagram with a caption, “Some pictures with the medal winners of the 2018 Asian Games. Proud of all our sportspersons.”

After PM Modi shared the picture with Asian Games winners, the photograph went viral on the social media and was liked by the thousands of peoples.

Read More