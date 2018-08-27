Asian Games 2018: President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulates Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Neena Varakil, Dharun Ayyasamy, Sudha Singh for winning medals at the Asiad Games. Praising Indian athletes President Kovind said, "India is delighted with the great performances. Congratulations for winning the medals."

Its been raining medals for India at the 18th Asian Games 2018 as its players managed to bag a bunch of medals and earned the glory. So far at the international multi-sporting event, Indian athletes have managed to clinch 41 medals including 8 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Today, star javelin player Neeraj Chopra added another golden feather to India’s hat, while Neena Varakil, Dharun Ayyasamy and Sudha Singh added the silver glittering to the medals tally.

On Indian players, outstanding performances at the Asian Games 2018, President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the athletes for bagging a bunch of medals and making the nation feel proud at the Asian Games 2018.

President Ramnath Kovind congratulated the athletes for winning medals in the track and field events. In a Tweet, President said, “A historic Gold! The whole nation is immensely proud of Neeraj Chopra for winning the Gold in Men’s Javelin Throw event at the #AsianGames2018. A special moment for you, for Haryana and for all of India! Congratulations.. Keep it up!”

“Delighted to see our players bringing laurels for the nation! Congratulations Dharun Ayyasamy for winning the Silver in the 400m hurdles event and Sudha Singh for Silver in the 3000m steeplechase. Well done!”

Praising Neena Varakil, who won a silver medal in the long jump event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, V. Neena’s stupendous performance in the women’s Long Jump finals is a moment of great pride. Congratulations for the Silver Medal.”

