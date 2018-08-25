On the Day 7 of the 18th Asian Games, team India bagged their 7 gold medal. Thanks to athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who's powerful throw smashed another gold medal for India in the men's shot put the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.

Indian athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor on Saturday clinched a gold medal for India in men’s shot put. Tajinderpal Singh smashed the gold with 20.75 points powerful throw and set a record in the Asian Games history. Tajinderpal Singh Toor dominated his opponents from the starting of the match and kept the lead from the start to end of the final round.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor made a history at the Asian Games in his 5th attempt with 20.75 throw, which is also the national record. Following Tajinderpal Singh Toor, China’s Yang Liu secured the second position and silver medal. Chinese athlete has thrown 19.52 in his third attempt. While Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov finished on the third position with 19.40 throw.

With Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s immense success India’s gold count at the Asian Games 2018 Indonesia raised to 7. India is currently on the 8th position with 29 medals including 7 gold, 5 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor in his first attempt thrown 19.96, in the second attempt 19.15. Although he failed in his third attempt but had done enough. While he scored 19.96 in the 4th attempt and made the national record. He smashed the gold medal with a final throw that bagged 20 points.

Tajinder is Asia’s number 1 shotputter. He became a prominent name in the shot put after winning a number of medals in the domestic and international circuit. During the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, things did not work well for Tajinder as he ended up at eighth position, however, it doesn’t seem to affect his confidence level for the upcoming Asian Games 2018.

