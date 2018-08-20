On the Day 3 of Asian Games 2018, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat beat Japanese opponent Irie Yuki in the final match of 50 kg event. Vinesh Phogat added the second title to the Indian medal tally following Bajrang Punia. Vinesh Phogat won the match by 2-6 and waved the Indian flag around the stadium.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat moves into finals of 50kg freestyle at #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/TMuj1usq4i — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018

Pro Wrestling League wishes @Phogat_Vinesh luck for her final match at the Asian Games 2018 in 50kg category. All the best fighter!#VineshPhogat @NewsX @Inkhabar #AsianGames2018 #AsianGames — Pro Wrestling League (@Official_PWL) August 20, 2018

Here are the LIVE updates of Asian Games 2018 wrestling final:

06: 16 PM IST| Sports Minister of Haryana Anil Vij congratulated Vinesh Phogat and announced to honour her with Rs 3 crore prize and job at HCS/HPS.

Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for winning Gold Medal in wrestling in #AsianGames2018 Haryana Government will honour her with Rs. 3 Crore of cash award and a job of HCS/HPS — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 20, 2018

06: 15 PM IST|

#VineshPhogat of #TeamIndia books her berth in the Finals of the #Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg event as she beat her opponent Yakhshimuratova Dauletbike of Uzbekistan by technical superiority 10-0! Its either Gold or a Silver now 👏👏 #AllTheBest @Phogat_Vinesh #IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qA4pB3Afle — Team India (@ioaindia) August 20, 2018

06:13 PM IST| Vinesh Phogat unfolds the Indian flag at Asian Games 2018 after clinching a gold medal.

06:05 PM IST| Thanks to Vinesh Phogat: India bags second medal at Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.

06:00 PM IST| Vinesh Phogat beats Japan’s Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh becomes the first Indian women to win a gold medal at Asian Games. Historic!

04:00 PM IST| Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wished her colleague Vinesh Phogat to perform best at the Asian Games 2018 50 kg women’s freestyle.

