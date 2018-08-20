India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat once again made the nation proud and secured a gold medal at Asian Games 2018 in the finals for 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling. In the title clash, Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan’s Irie Yuki and won the match by 2-6. In the semifinals, Vinesh Phogat defeated Uzbekistan’s Dauletbike Yakhshimuratova by technical superiority and entered the title round.
Vinesh Phogat has been in a superb form as she beat South Korea’s Hyungjoo Kim by 11-0. Being one of the senior players, Vinesh Phogat carries big hopes and responsibility on her shoulders.
Here are the LIVE updates of Asian Games 2018 wrestling final:
06: 16 PM IST| Sports Minister of Haryana Anil Vij congratulated Vinesh Phogat and announced to honour her with Rs 3 crore prize and job at HCS/HPS.
06: 15 PM IST|
06:13 PM IST| Vinesh Phogat unfolds the Indian flag at Asian Games 2018 after clinching a gold medal.
06:05 PM IST| Thanks to Vinesh Phogat: India bags second medal at Asian Games 2018 Indonesia.
06:00 PM IST| Vinesh Phogat beats Japan’s Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh becomes the first Indian women to win a gold medal at Asian Games. Historic!
04:00 PM IST| Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wished her colleague Vinesh Phogat to perform best at the Asian Games 2018 50 kg women’s freestyle.