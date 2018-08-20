Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat once again raised the India flag and won the Gold medal for the nation. Vinesh Phogat defeated Japanese wrestler Irie Yuki in the final match and bagged another Gold medal in wrestling after Bajrang Punia. In the 50 kg women’s wrestling event, Vinesh Phogat won the title clash by 2-6.
Lauding the wrestler, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal called Vinesh Phogat as a golden girl, who made the nation proud.
“Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh on winning Gold in the 50kg free-style category. Golden Girl we are so Proud of you. #VineshPhogat #AsianGames2018,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a Tweet.