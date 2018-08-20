India wrestler Vinesh Phogat beats Japan’s Irie Yuki 6-2 to win the gold medal in women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling at Asian Games 2018. Vinesh Phogat has added the second gold medal to India's pocket.

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat once again raised the India flag and won the Gold medal for the nation. Vinesh Phogat defeated Japanese wrestler Irie Yuki in the final match and bagged another Gold medal in wrestling after Bajrang Punia. In the 50 kg women’s wrestling event, Vinesh Phogat won the title clash by 2-6.

Same Opponents..Very contrasting results!Vinesh Phogat Vs Sun Yanan

Pic1 :Olympic 2016

Pic2: Asian Games 2018

Those few secs today where Vinesh looked like she had leg cramps brought tears in my eyes.. And then the manner in which she pulled the victory! Hats-off! #VineshPhogat pic.twitter.com/T8hTGBCOcw — Indian Sports Fan! (@SportsFan_India) August 20, 2018

Lauding the wrestler, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal called Vinesh Phogat as a golden girl, who made the nation proud.

“Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh on winning Gold in the 50kg free-style category. Golden Girl we are so Proud of you. #VineshPhogat #AsianGames2018,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a Tweet.

#VineshPhogat of #TeamIndia books her berth in the Finals of the #Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50kg event as she beat her opponent Yakhshimuratova Dauletbike of Uzbekistan by technical superiority 10-0! Its either Gold or a Silver now 👏👏 #AllTheBest @Phogat_Vinesh #IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qA4pB3Afle — Team India (@ioaindia) August 20, 2018

Read More