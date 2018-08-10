Rahi Saronbat, the shooter who made India proud at several International tournaments, is all set to shoot the bull’s eye and clinch the gold medal in Asian Games 2018 Indonesia. Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat, the shooter from Maharashtra competes in the 25-meter pistol shooting event. The athlete has won several medals for India including 2010 Commonwealth Games Delhi, 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, 2014 Commonwealth Games Glasgow, ISSF World Cup and many other big events.
Rahi’s continuous performance was lauded by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and her name was recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2015.
This time in the Asian Games 2018, country will be hoping for another gold medal from her in the 25-meter pistol shooting event. The Asian Game 2018 Indonesia will be held in 2 cities— Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2, 2018.
India’s shooting squad for Asian games 2018 Jakarta:
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran
10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary
25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh
Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa
Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan
Women
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N
10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu
25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmmi Rathore
Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman
Mixed Senior Rifle
10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh