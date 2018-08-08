Asian Games 2018 shooting: Indian Shooter Anish Bhanwala is all set to represent India and clinch a gold medal in the upcoming Asian Games 2018. The 15-year-old shooter from Haryana had bagged a gold medal in the Common Wealth Games 2018 in 20m rapid fire pistol event and now ready to compete with world heavyweight shooters in Asian Games 2018.

Name: Anish Bhanwala

Discipline: Shooting

Achievement: Common Wealth Games Gold Medallist

The shooting sensation Anish Bhanwala, who became the youngest Indian to win a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018, is all set to hit the bull’s eye in the Asian Games 2018. 15-year-old shooter comes from Haryana’s Karnal district and has been part of the National shooting team since 2017. Anish Bhanwala holds the world record of bagging maximum points in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol event.

The school going sportsperson has to skip his board exams last time to represent the country in Common Wealth Games 2018 is now ready to beat the world heavyweight shooters in Asian Games 2018. Anish’s journey to become India’s one of the best shooters started in 2013, when he represented India at U-12 Modern Pentathlon World Championship.

Anish has bagged many International titles in the junior world championships including ISSF Junior World Championship 2017 (Suhi), Common Wealth Shooting Championship 2017 (Brisbane), ISSF World Cup 2018 (Guadalajara) and ISSF Junior World Cup 2018 (Sydney).

The junior champion, who has been competing in the senior men’s category will carry India’s hopes for Gold. He belongs from a middle-class family of Haryana and no sports background. He moved to Delhi in 2014 to have the best facilities to practice and has been making the country proud with his immense achievements.

The Asian Games 2018 Indonesia or officially known as Jakarta Palembang Asian Games 2018 will be held from August 18 to September 2, 2018. The prestigious games will be held in 2 cities of Indonesia—Jakarta and Palembang.

Indian shooting squad for Asian Games 2018 Jakarta:

Senior Rifle: Men: (3 positions) Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran

(Air Rifle): Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar

(300m Standard Rifle): Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar

(Air Rifle Mixed): Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela

Women: (3 Positions): Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N

(Air Rifle): Apurvi, Elavenil

