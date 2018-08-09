Name- Manu Bhaker
Discipline- 10m Air pistol, Shooting
Achievement- CWG Gold medalist
The ISSF 2018 gold medalist Manu Bhaker is all set to represent India at Asian Games 2018 Jakarta. Manu Bhaker, the shooter from Haryana’s Jhajjar district, represents the country in 10m air pistol event and has bagged many big titles including gold at Commonwealth Games 2018 and 2 gold medals in International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup 2018.
The Haryana shooter comes from a middle-class family and her father is a banker, who made hard efforts to support her daughter. She has been doing her training in Delhi under the professionals and tasted her first success in 2017 at Asian Junior Championships by clinching a silver medal. She also holds the record of youngest woman shooter from India to win gold at the World Cup in Mexico this year.
The shooter has been mentally and physically prepared to participate in the Asian Games 2018 and wave the Indian flag. Talking to an English Daily Manu Bhaker said that she understands the high hopes for the gold medal and will try to give her 100 per cent.
Manu added that her secret for best results is not to think much about and focus on the game. “No matter how big the tournament is but I will try to shoot the best,” the shooter said.
The Asian Games 2018 officially known as Jakarta Palembang Asian Games 2018 are scheduled to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian shooting squad for Asian Games 2018 Jakarta:
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran
10 m Air rifle: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar
300 m Standard rifle 3 positions: Harjinder Singh, Amit Kumar
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary
25 m Rapid fire pistol: Shivam Shukla, Anish Bhanwala
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Manavjit Singh Sandh
Skeet: Sheeraz Sheikh, Angadwir Bajwa
Double trap: Ankur Mittal, Shradul Vihaan
Women
Senior Rifle
50 m Rifle 3 positions: Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri N
10 m Air rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu
25 m pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Seema Tomar
Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Rashmmi Rathore
Double trap: Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman
Mixed
Senior Rifle
10 m Air rifle mixed: Ravi Kumar, Apurvi Chandela
Senior Pistol
10 m Air pistol mixed: Abhishek Verma, Manu Bhaker
Senior Shotgun
Trap mixed: Lakshay Sheoran, Shreyasi Singh