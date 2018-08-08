The Asian Games is a muti-disciplinary sports event which is held once in every 4 years. The Asian Games 2018 are scheduled from 18 August to 2 September 2018, which will be held in the 2 Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. In 2014, the Asian Games were held in Incheon, South Korean city.

As the countdown of Asian Games 2018 has begun, many sportspeople are all set for their new battles at the ground. The 2018 AsianGames are to be held 18 August to 2 September this year in 2 Indonesian cities: Palembang, Indonesia. India is scheduled to compete in the Games and it will be the country’s 18th appearance at the Asian Games. Among those participating in the Games is Sakshi Malik, who is an Indian wrestler. Malik became the 1st female Indian wrestler who won a medal at the Olympics.

Malik won a bronze medal in the 58Kg category in the Rio Summer Olympics, which were held in Brazil in the year 2016. Besides, the Rio Olympics, she also participated and bagged a silver in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, she even bagged a bronze at the 2015 Asian Wrestling Championships in Doha.

Malik’s 1st achievement as a professional wrestler in the international arena came at the Junior World Championships in the year 2010, where she bagged the bronze medal in the 58 kg freestyle event. after 2 years, Malik won gold in the in the 60 kg category.

Malik belongs from Haryana’s Rohtak district in Mokhra village. The Indian wrestler was inspired by her grandfather, Badhlu Ram, who was also a wrestler. Her wrestling training began at a very early age of 12. She was trained by coach, Ishwar Dahiya at an akhara in Chhotu Ram Stadium, Rohtak.

She received Padma Shri Award from former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on April 2017 as she became the 1st Indian wrestler in the country to win an Olympic medal and was also the 4th female to bag the medal after Karnam Malleshwari, Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal.

