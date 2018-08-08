The 18th Asian Games are also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a multi-disciplinary sports event which is held once in every 4 years. India is scheduled to compete in the Asian 2018 Games and it is said that the country will participate in 34 sports out 40. India is participating in Wrestling, the sport has been popular in India since ancient times, though it was mainly an exercise to stay fit. In Punjab, it is also known as Kushti.

Name: Sumit Malik

Age: 25

Birthplace: Haryana (Rohtak district)

Discipline: Wrestling

India is participating in Wrestling, the sport has been popular in India since ancient times, though it was mainly an exercise to stay fit. In Punjab, it is also known as Kushti. In still various parts of the country, wrestlers, traditionally, use to wear a loincloth, langota and wrestle. Among them is a renowned Indian wrestlerSumit Malik, 25, who hails from Haryana’s Rohtak district, and competes in 125 kg category won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Malik also bagged the silver medal at both the Asian Wrestling Championships and the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in 2017. Malik’s 2008 Olympic medal was 2nd for India in wrestling, and it was also the 1st since Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s bronze medal, which he won at the Summer Olympics in 1952.

Kumar was inspired to take up wrestling as his profession by his father and his cousin Sandeep, though his cousin later stopped participating in the sport. Kumar initially was trained in pehlwani wrestling at the akhada in the Chhatrasal Stadium at an early age of 14.

