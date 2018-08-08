The Asian Games is a multi-disciplinary sports event, which is held once every 3 years. The 2018 Asian Games, also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018 are going to take place from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the 2 Indonesian cities: Jakarta and Palembang. India will be competing in 34 sports out of 40, and it will not participate in baseball, football, jet ski among others.

Vinesh came to light after she bagged the gold medal in women’s freestyle at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Name: Vinesh Phogat

Age: 24

Birthplace: Balali (Haryana)

Discipline: Wrestling

As the countdown of 2018 Asian Games have begun, sportspersons are gearing for their new battles, and among them is

Vinesh Phogat, who is the cousin of Babita and Geeta Phogat. Both her cousins have a successful wrestling career after they gained national recognition after they won the gold medals in the commonwealth games (55 kg). Vinesh came to light after she bagged the gold medal in women’s freestyle at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In earlier Asian Games, which were held in Incheon, South Korea in the year 2014, Vinesh won the bronze medal in women’s freestyle 48 kg category.

In an exclusive match in Johannesburg, South Africa, Vinesh bagged a silver medal by coming 2nd in the women’s freestyle 51 kg category in the 2013 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship.

The Indian wrestler had also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, which were held in Brazil, where she only managed to the quarter-finals before he was out.

