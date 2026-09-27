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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam

Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam

Indian young Squash player Anahat Singh had to settle for a silver as Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam successfully defended her gold medal in the women's singles final in Japan on September 27, Sunday.

Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 14:28 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian young Squash player Anahat Singh had to settle for a silver as Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam successfully defended her gold medal in the women’s singles final in Japan on September 27, Sunday. Anahat, 18, followed the footsteps of Abhay Singh, who also suffered a defeat to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles decider on the same day.

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The match lasted just 27 minutes, with Anahat losing the first two games 4-11, 4-11. Later, the final game was slightly more competitive, but Anahat still lost 7-11. This is India’s 32nd medal at the ongoing Asian Games, having won four gold medals, 14 silver and bronze medals each. 
India’s wait for an individual squash gold medal at the Asian Games continued as Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles final on Sunday.


Abhay, ranked 26th in the world, was unable to match the Malaysian world No. 17’s consistency in the gold-medal clash as Eain Yow completed a straight-game victory to defend his Asian Games title, according to ESPN. The result earned Abhay a silver medal but also meant he missed out on the Olympic qualification spot that was reserved for the men’s singles gold medallist, with squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. Abhay began the third game positively but could not maintain his momentum as Eain Yow gradually took control to close out the contest. The silver was India’s 31st medal at the ongoing Asian Games, taking the country’s tally to four gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze medals.


The 28-year-old Abhay had reached the final after defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 in the semifinals. He became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach an Asian Games singles final. An Arjuna Award recipient in 2024, Abhay reached a career-high PSA ranking of No. 22 in April 2026 and is currently ranked No. 26. He has also enjoyed a productive 2026 season, winning the Indian Open in Mumbai and his third Tuanku Muhriz Trophy title in Malaysia. He was part of India’s gold-winning team at the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup in Chennai.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam
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Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Settles For Silver After Losing In Straight Games To Sivasangari Subramaniam
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