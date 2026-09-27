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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals

Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals

India's medal tally in the Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan continues to surge along as pugilist Ankush Panghal confirmed one in the 80 KG Men's Boxing category. Panghal confirmed the medal for India after beating Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on September 27, Sunday.

Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India's First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India's First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 11:32 IST

Asian Games 2026: India’s medal tally in the Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan continues to surge along as pugilist Ankush Panghal confirmed one in the 80 KG Men’s Boxing category. Panghal confirmed the medal for India after beating Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on September 27, Sunday.

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Asian Games 2026: Nekruz Salimov struggles to find answers against Ankush Panghal’s speed and punching

As per ESPN, Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision. Ankush’s speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer. Nekruz was trying to counter-punch and defend in the first round, while Ankush was really proactive with his punches, especially the right hooks. The Indian took the first round 5-0. In the second round as well, Ankush started off with a fantastic left hook and was extremely quick, ensuring some extra blows were delivered on Nekruz’s body. The Tajik did make a strong uppercut, but was met with some strong counter-punches. Ankush was aggressive throughout and took the second round as well 5-0.


In the final round, the Tajik boxer continued to suffer and got desperate in the final moments. A slugfest followed, and he tried to knock out Ankush, but the Indian managed to defend himself well. Salimov won the round 4-1, but Ankush won the bout 5-0 via unanimous decision purely on the basis of dominance in the first two rounds. Ankush will face a tough challenge in the semi-finals against the current 75 kg world champion, Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan on September 29.


Meanwhile, Team India has enjoyed a mixed run across other sports. In fencing, the Indian women’s sabre team of Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla and S. Shruti Joshi fell 45-35 to Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals, putting an end of India’s fencing challenge at the Asian Games. Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon made it to the finals of the men’s long jump. Sreeshankar finished second in Group B with a best attempt of 7.84 m, while David Solomon finished at third spot with a best jump of 7.62 m in Group A.

 
Also, Indian athletes delivered some good news from the women’s 400 m hurdles heats, with both Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan making it to the finals of the event. They both finished at second spot in their respective heats. While Vithya clocked a season-best of 55.73, Anu delivered her personal best of 55.84 m. In Kurash, India made multiple quick exits. India’s Vishal bowed out in the men’s +90 kg quarterfinals with a 0-5 loss to Thailand’s Kunathip Yea-On. Sangita Balhara lost 10-0 to Charmea Quelino of the Philippines in her round of 32 fixture. In the round of 16, Bharti lost 3-0 to Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand, and Yash Kumar lost 10-0 to Tajikistan’s Shakarmamad Mirmamadov.


Tejaswin Shankar dropped from first position to third following the conclusion of the discus throw event in the decathlon on Sunday. 
Prior to the discus throw event, Tejaswin was at the top of the table in the decathlon, having delivered a third-place finish in the 110m hurdles heat, with a time of 14.33 seconds for 932 points. He was in the lead with 5,270 points and in line for gold.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals
Tags: Ankush PanghalAsian GamesAsian Games 2026indiaNekruz Salimov

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal Confirms India’s First Boxing Medal After Beating Nekruz Salimov In Quarter-Finals
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